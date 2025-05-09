Leveraging the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) 287(g) program, the Trump administration is well on its way to ramping up deportations of illegal aliens. The name comes from section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Law enforcement agencies and departments enter into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ICE that lays out what the agencies agree to do, which can include identifying, processing, and detaining individuals who may qualify as removable illegal aliens.

Areas in North Carolina known to already be participating in the program include those in Alamance, Albemarle, Avery, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Cherokee, Cleveland, Columbus, Craven, Duplin, Gaston, Henderson, Lincoln, Nash, Onslow, Rockingham, and Yancey Counties.

Cherokee, Craven, Columbus and Onslow are all new to the program following President Trump taking office for a second term.



Also, Mecklenburg and Wake Counties, as well as the Durham Police Department were in the program but terminated their MOUs. All three are considered sanctuary jurisdictions that have or have had sheriff's resistant to cooperating with ICE. The last valid MOU for Mecklenburg was signed in 2006, so termination of that county's participation happened sometime after that date.

Police departments in North Carolina should already be cooperating with ICE based on the N.C. Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice's Community Corrections existing policies.

Chapter C of DPS' policy guide outlines the undocumented immigrants and deportation partnership with ICE to assist in identifying and potentially removing undocumented immigrants placed on probation or parole. That policy includes notifying ICE about arrests and their custody status.

Over the past decade, the ACLU of North Carolina has raised concerns and even threatened legal action over the 287(g) program, claiming it hinders public safety efforts and erodes "community trust," as well as labeling it racial profiling.

The effort to bring more law enforcement agencies into the 287(g) fold is likely to be successful.

The Trump administration is also now offering $1,000 and a plane ride out of the country for illegal aliens to "self-deport."

In mid-April, Trump issued a memorandum cutting off Social Security benefits to illegal aliens and another for sealing the border. The president also issued an order directing the DOJ and Department of Homeland Security to identify and cut off funding to sanctuary jurisdictions.

The combination of these strategies could and should yield some really positive and quick results.

On May 6, Congressman Brad Knott (NC-13) gave remarks on the House floor centered on exposing the Biden administration's incentivization of illegal immigration.

Knott announced new legislation cracking down on illegal alien gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua who commit violent crimes. The bill increases criminal penalties and is titled, "Punishing Illegal Immigrant Felons Act."

According to Knott’s press release, his bill would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act by making the following changes:

Any illegal alien who is convicted of a felony (state OR federal) shall face a minimum sentence of 5 years in federal prison.

Any illegal re-entry warrants up to 10 years in prison regardless of criminal history.

Any illegal re-entry after a felony conviction and deportation faces 10 years to life in prison.

“A high percentage of illegal alien border crossers are repeat offenders,” Knott said in the press release. “This is in part because of the weak penalty for illegal re-entry: The maximum prison sentence for illegal re-entry is only 24 months.”

“People illegally returning after deportation indicate an ongoing commitment to criminal behavior. Deportation alone is not the answer and penalties for illegal re-entry are insufficient,” said Knott. “Many illegal aliens come to our country to enrich themselves with heinous crime at the expense of Americans and do not fear repercussions. This must change and will with the Punishing Illegal Immigrant Felons Act (PIIFA).”

The bill already has 29 co-sponsors, including almost all of the Republican Congressional House members, including Reps. Addison McDowell (NC-06), Mark Harris (NC-08), Pat Harrigan (NC-10), Chuck Edwards (NC-10), and Tim Moore (NC-14).

