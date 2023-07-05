In mid-June during a “Pride” event held by President Biden and the First Lady, TikTok influencer transgender Rose Montoya decided that standing in front of the White House topless and giggling his fake breasts around live on camera was a good idea.

Other LGBT activists who had their breasts removed also showed their bare chests where on camera, as seen in the above photo with Montoya.

The public was unamused and the White House condemned the incident and subsequently banned Montoya from future events.

Montoya issued an apology. Sort of.

The apology feels like he’s sorry for himself after having been on the receiving end of heavy backlash for his own “trans-joy” actions.

“In a quick moment of fleeting an overwhelming trans-Joy, I decided to do something unbecoming of a guest of the President at the White House lawn celebration,” Montoya says in the video.

What did Montoya learn about his actions? Stunts get attention, and he learned just how “impactful” and “powerful” he is.

Montoya first apologizes to transgender people, monologues a bit, then gets around to apologizing to the President and the nation “last, but not least.”

The very next thing Montoya says practically negates the apology.

“It was also never my intention to create a situation that would lead to harassment and harm of myself and others,” says Montoya. “Nor for trans-joy like my little moment of trans-joy to be weaponized by vile people of the opposition.”

Full Transcript:

Today I need to apologize. Earlier this month I was invited by the White House

to attend a Pride Celebration with both President Biden and Dr. Biden.

I, alongside other powerful voices in the queer and trans communities, were invited to be represented seen and heard, and unique in a very special way.

As anti-2S lgbtqtia+ and, especially, anti-trans violence and legislation runs rampant across our country, I was proud to be invited to speak at the national press club during my trip to Washington D.C. in order to speak about transgender people and experiences at the highest levels of our nation.

In a quick moment of fleeting an overwhelming trans-Joy, I decided to do

something unbecoming of a guest of the President at the White House lawn

celebration.

More so than ever before I have learned how powerful and just how

impactful my actions are and how impactful it is when we share our stories and

experiences and how we do so with the world.

I want to take this moment to apologize for the impact of my actions.

I especially want to apologize to my black Trans brothers and siblings especially

transgender women who are black because I understand that you all are constantly at a disproportionate level impacted by the actions of others and especially by anti-trans violence.

I would also like to apologize to my family and friends who have been harassed I would also like to apologize to my own community the 2S LGBTQTIA+ community.

And last but, not least, I would like to apologize to the president, the White House, and the nation.

It was also never my intention to create a situation that would lead to harassment and harm of myself and others nor for trans-joy like my little moment of trans-joy to be weaponized by vile people of the opposition.

Moving forward, I am committed to using this moment as a catalyst for creating positive change both within myself and within the broader community and the world at large.

There's my sincere intention to actively promote empathy, equity inclusion and

understanding through my words and my actions and my advocacy efforts.

I also feel energized to educate and articulate to others the importance and power of trans-joy in a more effective way.

Finally, as I work to engage in meaningful conversations with my community and my allies I would like to ask for everyone - especially media outlets and journalists - to please respect mine, my family's, my friends and my loved ones' privacy during this time.

I am unavailable for additional comments and I will not be conducting interviews at this time. Thank you so much for listening.