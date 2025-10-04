The online predation and radicalization of children needs serious attention and discussion in this country.

Some might be unaware that on the same day Charlie Kirk was assassinated, a school shooting occurred in Colorado.

16-year-old Desmond Holly carried out the attack at Evergreen High School which injured two students before Holly fatally shot himself.

Desmond Holly

The day after the shooting, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley said during a media update that, “We’re looking at a motive, we don’t have one yet.”

Kelly went on to say Holly was “radicalized by some extremist network, and the details of that will be down the road, and we wanted to give you that much about maybe a mindset for him.”

As it turns out, Holly was radicalized online through various websites and social media apps like TikTok, as discovered by the Anti- Defamation League (ADL).

“Holly had an account on the gore and violence forum called WatchPeopleDie, where he had commented on posts about shootings in Parkland (2018), Buffalo (2022) and at a Quebec City mosque (2017),” ADL reported.

The ADL says it looks like Holly joined that site the day after Christmas in 2024,

“during the month window between the school shootings at Abundant Life Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, and Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee.”



“Holly is one of several mass attackers who have been active on the platform,”according to the ADL, citing research from its “Center on Extremism,” which found Natalie Rupnow (Madison Abundant Life school shooter) and Solomon Henderson (Nashville Antioch school shooter) had also used the WatchPeopleDie site.

The ADL highlights WatchPeopleDie’s link to white supremacy figures, but the site is mainly about viewing real images and videos of raw gore like beheadings, murders, shootings and fights.

According to CBS News, WatchPeopleDie “started on Reddit before being banned in March 2019.”

It was also reported that Holly’s online activity and social media posts had drawn the attention of the FBI prior to Holly’s attack on the school.

More To The Story

In a separate report, ADL also mentions online radicalization by the online cult 764. It has not yet been reported if Holly had any contact or connection with 764, but the cult’s victims have allegedly said they knew about WatchPeopleDie.

Similar to its analysis of WatchPeopleDie, the ADL puts emphasis on neo-Nazi aspects of 764, specifically its link to the neo-Nazi/nihilism groups Order of Nine Angels and CVLT, yet the profile for the cult on Wikipedia says investigations show 764 member have a “misanthropic worldview and sadistic tendencies” that “are more significant drivers.”

The ADL has a fairly extensive article on 764 which all parents read, as 764 finds its victims on platforms like Roblox, Minecraft, and a wide variety of other chat apps like Discord and Telegram where the cult was allegedly launched in 2020/2021. However, some victims have claimed they were involved with the cult as early as 2019.

Reddit’s various threads and topics occasionally include individuals claiming to have been victims of 764. A quick search pulled up several threads, one of which describes the use of Snapchat for communication, as well as being doxed and carving eight names into their skin, which they then had to photograph and send to the 764 member.

Parents, here are some of the things to watch out for that may be warning signs your child has become a victim of 764:

Engaging in self-harm or expressing suicidal thoughts

Suddenly becoming withdrawn, nonverbal, moody, or severe mood swings

Sudden changes in eating, sleeping, regular habits

Pets (yours or a neighbor) harmed or dying under mysterious circumstances

Self-mutilation by carving words or symbols into their skin

Writing in blood, or anything substance resembling blood

MTTS has reported on 764 several times. The group is a decentralized, global sextortion network that has been classified as a nihilistic violent extremist network (NVE) and a “tier one” terror network by the U.S. DOJ and FBI.

As of May, the FBI said it has over 250 active investigations into 764. One of those investigations netted the arrest of two 764 members; one of which was arrested in North Carolina.

764 is known to use gaming and other social media platforms to prey on kids, recruiting them to commit crimes, acts of violence against others and harm to themselves. Kids are essentially brainwashed into attempting mass shootings, bombings, and even to commit suicide.

764 seems to have a pyramid-type structure, with a few individuals at the top who draw in children that then in turn bring in other children. These individuals blackmail their victims through threats of death and through sexual means like tricking kids into taking compromising photos of themselves which they send to the 764 members.

The photos 764 elicits as well as the production of sexual abuse materials is often referred to by law enforcement as child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

