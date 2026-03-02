The March 3 Primary is tomorrow. Here’s a quick recap of races to watch.

NCGA SENATE

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) v. Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page

Minority Leader Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) will face one of two Republicans after the March primary: Sarah Al-Baghdadi or Shirley Johnson.

Sen. Terence Everitt (D-Wake) v. either Wake County School Board member Cheryl Caulfield or Chris Stock, a Wake Forest substitute teacher.

Sen. Sophia Chitlik (D-Durham) v. DeDreana Freeman (a former Durham City Council member).

Sen. Graig Meyer (D-Orange) v. Lakeshia Alston, a Democrat who filed as a Republican, or Republican Laura Pichardo. (Alston made headlines after wearing a niqab covering her face for her initial candidate photo.)

NCGA HOUSE

Rep. Tricia Cotham (R-Mecklenburg) v. Kelly Van Horn. Van Horn is among six Democrats who flipped their registrations to Republican under the “Educators on the Ballot“ campaign.

The four other “Educators on the Ballot” challenging Republican incumbents include:

Pamela Ayscue v. Republican Frank Sossamon.

This is the District 32 Race, which covers Granville and Vance Counties. Sossamon lost that seat in 2024 to rep. Bryan Cohn by 228 votes; a seat loss that arguably cost the House its Republican supermajority. Cohn announced he would not seek reelection. Pamela Zanni v. Rep. Larry Potts (R-Davidson) Lisa Deaton Koperski v. Rep. Mitchell Setzer (R-Catawba) Christopher Wilson v. Rep. Jennifer Balkcom (R-Henderson).

District 2: Freshman Incumbent Democrat Rep. Rodney Pierce v. Michael Wray.

The district spans Halifax, Northampton, and Warren Counties.

Wray, who held the seat since 2005, lost to Pierce in the 2024 March 3 Primary by just 34 votes, or .18% of the vote. Under state law, a recount can be triggered in a race like District 27 by a vote margin of “no more than 0.5%,” or 10,000 votes, whichever is less

Wray challenged the results but his claims were dismissed by all three county boards of election, which included the Warren County Board rejecting holding a preliminary hearing.

Wray was apparently targeted for a primary challenge in 2024 after he voted in favor of Senate Bill 10, the measure that gave additional funding to the Opportunity Scholarship Program, as well as joining multiple other Democrats in overriding former Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of House Bill 808, which banned state funding for sex-change procedures for minors.

Democrats Reps. Carla Cunningham (D-Mecklenburg), Nasif Majeed (D-Mecklenburg) and Shelly Willingham (D-Edgecombe) all have primary challengers after being targeted by the NC Democratic Party for having voted to override vetoes made by former Gov. Roy Cooper and current Gov. Josh Stein.

Reminder: 20 Democrats and one Republican are running unopposed for the legislature this year.

NC U.S. HOUSE

NC-01

Incumbent NC-01 Democrat Congressman Don Davis.

The General Assembly redistricted Davis’ seat last year, making it a Republican leaning district.

District 1 Republican candidates include N.C. statehouse Sen. Bobby Hanig, Lenoir County commissioner Eric Rouse, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck and attorney Ashley-Nicole Russell, and former congressional candidate Laurie Buckhout. (Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson was also going to run for the seat but dropped out.)

NC-04

Incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Valerie Foushee v. far-left Progressive Democrat Nida Allam, a Durham County Commissioner, and Mary Patterson, a Durham Public Schools substitute teacher.

Allam is backed by Bernie Sanders and “Our Revolution,” a Socialist group linked to Sanders.

NC-11

Incumbent Republican Congressman Chuck Edwards v. Adam Smith, a Green Beret Veteran and self-described “Hurricane Helene Relief Leader.”

On the Democratic Primary side are Jamie Ager, Zelda Briarwood, Richard Hudspeth, Paul Maddox, and Lee Whipple are all vying to become the Democratic candidate for the seat.

Former congressional candidate Moe Davis was originally in the field but dropped out last August in a fiery Facebook post calling out “party dynasties” backing fellow Democrat Jamie Ager.

Only Ager was included in the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s recent “Red To Blue” list of preferred candidates, drawing harsh criticism from the rest of the field.

NC-14

Incumbent Republican Congressman and former Speaker of the North Carolina House Tim Moore v. Katie Barr, who openly called attention to her switch from Democrat to Republican to challenge Moore as a protest over redistricting in the state.

Barr would have had three other candidates to contend with had she kept her Democrat registration: Brent Caldwell, Ahmid Kargbo, and Lakesha Womack.



Other congressional district primary races

NC-03: Incumbent Republican Rep. Greg Murphy will face one of two Democrats: Allison Jaslow v. Raymond Smith

NC-05: Incumbent Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx v. Steve Girard, Joey Osborne, and Roman “Chad” Williams II. Democrats Kyah Creekmore v. Chuck Hubbard. Foxx is in her sixth term; first elected in 2004.

NC-06: Incumbent Republican Rep. Addison McDowell will face one of four Democrats: Beau Blair, Keith Davenport, Cyril Jefferson, or Alysa Kassay.

NC-07: Incumbent Republican Rep. David Rouzer v. David Buzzard. (There is no Democratic primary)

NC-08: Freshman Incumbent Rep. Mark Harris will face one of three Democrats: Kevin Clark, Jessie Oppenheim, or Colby Watson.

NC-09: Incumbent Republican Richard Hudson will face one of four Democrats: Loren Bibler, Nigel Bristow, Lent Carr II, or Richard Ojeda II.

NC-10: Freshman Incumbent Republican Pat Harrigan v. Matthew Sin. The winner will face one of six Democrats: Ashley Bell, West Caudle, Harry Morley, Marcus Pearson, Ralph Scott, Jr., or Mir Yarfitz.

NC-12: Incumbent Democratic Rep. Alma Adams v. Monaca Maye Williamson. The winner will face the Republican winner; either Addul Ali or Jack Codiga.

NC-13: Freshman Incumbent Republican Brad Knott v. Sid Sharma. The winner will face the winner of the Democratic primary between Paul Barringer, Alexander Nicholi, or Frank Pierce.

U.S. SENATE

Former Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to win his primary against challengers Robert Colon, Justin E. Dues, Daryl Farrow, Marcus W. Williams, and Amos Quick.

Former Republican National Committee Chair and NCGOP Chair Michael Whatley is considered the frontrunner in the primary against Don Brown, Richard Dansie, Thomas Johnson, Michele Morrow, and Elizabeth Temple.

Margot Dupre also filed to run in the Republican Primary, however the State Board of Elections disqualified her for the Primary race during a meeting held in February. Her name will still appear on the ballot but the votes for her will not be counted.

Details on Dupre’s Disqualification

After three hours of testimony and debate, the State Board of Elections (NCSBE) voted 3-1 to disqualify Dupre, with Siobhan Millen as the lone vote against. The board told Dupre she could potentially run as an unaffiliated or write-in candidate in the general election but would have to fix her registration issues and gather the required signatures.

Fayetteville resident Jerry Reinoehl’s challenge to Dupre’s candidacy was a core fact debated by the NCSBE. He challenged Dupre on a claim she had not met state residency requirements to run, which included not having a North Carolina driver’s license and maintaining a residence in Florida.

Dupre’s North Carolina voter registration and her Senate candidate paperwork both list her home address as 601 S. Kings Drive in Charlotte, which is a UPS Store located in a Charlotte strip mall. State law requires voter registration to be one’s actual residence, and a mailing address such as the UPS Store or a P.O. Box does not qualify.

Dupre told the Board she had been living in her “glamper” — a reference that mixes glamour and camper — at the time she registered to vote. She said she had used the glamper to travel around the state until wintry weather hit, admitting the glamper is now parked at her property in Florida that is currently occupied by some of her adult children.

Before registering to vote in North Carolina, Dupre was registered and voted by mail in Idaho (2024), where she also ran for an office, as well as voting in the Florida primary in Ocala, Florida (2025). In 2024, Dupre ran for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District and voted by mail from Florida in those elections. The following year, she voted in Florida primaries, and in 2020, she ran for U.S. Senate in Colorado.

During the February NCSBE hearing, no one asked Dupre about how long she stayed in the other states after participating in an election or a campaign for office. It also went unasked if she used a P.O. Box or UPS Store as her address, or if she claimed her camper as her residence during those instances.

Court of Appeals

Court of Appeals Seat 1: Michael C. Byrne v. Matt Smith (Republicans)

Court of Appeals Seat 3: James Weldon Whalen v. Christine Marie Walczyk (Democrats)

Another judicial-type race of interest is the Democratic Primary for Wake District Attorney involving Sherita Walton, Melanie Shekita, and Wiley Nickel.

