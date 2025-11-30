Following the election of Socialist Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s mayor, article have been written about other elected officials affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) as well as the reach of the DSA across the country.

As previously reported by MTTS, in North Carolina the DSA maintains at least 15 chapters. 14 of the 15 chapters were found on the DSA’s website. Wilmington’s chapter is new as of July 2025 and is registered as a dark money 501(c)4.