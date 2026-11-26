Happy Thanksgiving, More To The Story readers.

There is a lot to be thankful for this year but after this year’s general election, it’s Turkey with a side of Socialism.

Chew on this (sorry for the pun):

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are actively recruiting high schoolers and college kids around the country. And it seems the DSA already has a foothold in triangle area schools in North Carolina.

At a Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education meeting on Nov. 19, about 30 students and community members rallied for stronger protections against ICE activity at schools.

The protest was organized by the Chapel Hill High School chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America (CHHS YDSA), per The Daily Tarheel. The CHHS YDSA was joined by members of the Orange High School YDSA.

The CHHS YDSA’s “ICE-OUT” protest was in support of a proposed resolution that had gathered more than 500 student signatures.

The proposal would designate schools as safe spaces, establish a rapid-response team if a student’s parents are deported, limit ICE access to school locations, protect students’ immigration-status information, and set district procedures for responding to ICE requests.

The resolution, or petition, mentioned in the article is nowhere to be found in the Chapel Hill Carrboro School Board’s meeting materials, however; an open letter was posted through a link to the protest RSVP on the CHHS YDSA’s Instagram account. The open letter contains a link to the CHHS YDSA’s proposed policy.

screenshot of the CHHS YDA open letter

Finn McElwee, co-chair and founder of the CHHS group, said the existing district policy does not go far enough, according to The Daily Tarheel’s report. He argued that ICE activity in communities puts basic rights in question.

“In our government classes we’re taught that in the United States everyone has some basic rights— like the right to due process, the right to the pursuit of happiness — and those things come into question when you have armed, masked militia coming into your community,” McElwee said.

McElwee was also quoted as stating, “They’re not just coming after immigrants, they’re coming after our community. They’re coming after the very fabric that holds us together: our schools, our churches, our community organizations.”

On Instagram, McElwee’s most recent post is a repost of the photo published by the CHHS YDSA account and that was included in The Daily Tar Heel article. It shows McElwee along with over two dozen other individuals after its anti-ICE protest. In the back row on the right side of the photo is progressive Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam, which the CHHS YDSA thanked for being there.

The CHHS YDSA also thanked Danny Nowel, Carrboro’s Socialist Town Council Member, for supporting their protest. Nowell holds the distinction of being the first Socialist elected to a government role in North Carolina five years ago. He was endorsed by the Triangle DSA.

Congratulatory image via the DSA on the WayBack Machine

Nida Allam is the far-left socialist Durham County commissioner who unsuccessfully challenged Congresswoman Valerie Foushee in 2024. Mcelwee campaigned for Allam and even wrote an op-ed in the left-leaning publication Indy Week criticizing Foushee for taking money linked to the Israeli “occupation” and referring to the war in the area as an “Israel’s genocide.”

In another Instagram post, McElwee thanked Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and Allam, writing, “I will forever be grateful to Bernie for giving us hope even in the darkest of times,” wrote McElwee. “@nidaallam is carrying Bernie’s torch, and I couldn’t be more excited to see a new generation taking up the fight for working people.”

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More To The Story has previously reported on McElwee, when he organized a “walk out” for Palestine in May 2025 at which about 50 of Chapel Hill High Schools’ 1,600 students actually participated.

At that time, Indy Week published a photo of McElwee speaking at the walk out wearing a black and white fishnet keffiyeh; the same type popularized by Yasser Arafat, an Egyptian by birth who ran the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) for over 30 years.

McElwee has a very small social media following on platforms like X and Instagram but those accounts have seen regular political activity, such as one of his more recent posts on X encouraging the DSA to court newly elected Congressional Democrat Richard Ojeda.

His X profile also lists a website called “NC Student Union,” which appears to serve as the CHHS YDSA site. The website itself is largely content free aside from its purpose and mission statement, which includes the following passage:

“The North Carolina Student Union will provide the organizational framework and collaboration necessary to confront these massive threats to the livelihood of young people in North Carolina. NC Student Union’s vision is profoundly anti-capitalist, anti-racist, and feminist. Structurally, NC Student Union is composed of many different preexisting student organizations. Our goal is to organize high school and college students in North Carolina to advance young people’s demands – and fight for a better world.”

An “intake” form on the NC Student Union website states that in order to join them, the applicant must be part of an existing club or group, and says, “Our member organizations include feminist, fundraising, socialist, environmental, and LGBTQ+ clubs.”

NC Student Union also has an Instagram account of its own, which says it is made up of over 25 student groups. One of the posts by that account calls for ICE to be abolished and prosecuted. That same account also posted a “do’s and don’ts” of protesting, similar to the tactics of Antifa, for its demonstration against “AI leaders” in early September.

CCHS YDSA’s Instagram account also often reposts items from McElwee, including a video of him begging Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for help in getting people to show up to one of their meetings.

Socialism seems to be a family affair for McElwee. His parents, Patrick and Meg McElwee, run the “Left Unsaid” Podcast, which has socialist and anti-Israel/pro-Palestinian themes, as well as a lot of anti-Trump and anti-establishment Democrat commentary. Per the podcast’s website, the effort also involves their three children and a number of the episodes feature Finn along with his parents.

The podcast’s most recent episode is titled, “How anti-bias education is weaponized to erase Palestinians,” with an icon image (below) that reads, “The Zionist playbook in schools and how to resist.”

Earlier this year, the Left Unsaid Podcast posted a video to Instagram of Finn giving remarks at a No Kings event in Carrboro in late March. In his remarks, Finn described the movement as being about making a world “where Trump is impossible,” and calling Trump’s immigration enforcement the “gestapo.”

Patrick McElwee has posted other images to his personal Facebook page promoting his son’s activities, such as a photo in February of Finn with Sanders.

Image taken from Patrick McElwee’s public Facebook post

Another public Facebook post boasted his son was a “warm up speaker” for Bernie and Allam’s “Fighting the Oligarchy” rally in North Carolina around that same time frame.

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Read her work at North State Journal

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