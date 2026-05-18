Near the end of April, the U.S. Department of Justice, FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York announced charges of receiving child pornography had been made against 24-year-old Ryan Catello of Ravena, New York.

The press release noted Catello goes by the aliases “Stabzone,” and “Mors” online and that he is allegedly a member of the 764 cult, which is a Nihilistic Violent Extremist (NVE) group which targets young children and teens using sextortion, “extreme gore,” doxing, blackmail, and deals in child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The charges against Catello carry a “mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years in prison, a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life.”

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What Catello’s Complaint Says

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According to the complaint, Catello accessed one of his two 16-year-old female victims on two online gaming platforms: Discord and Roblox.

Excerpt from USA v. Catello complaint

With “Victim-1” in Indiana, he exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos via Discord starting in 2025, used burner phones for contact, and threatened to dox her and send an explicit video to her mother unless she lied about her age.

Catello admitted during a post-arrest interview that he received approximately ten sexual images from her and admitted knowing she was born in 2009. A forensic review of his seized ASUS laptop uncovered a screenshot of child pornography depicting Victim-1 in a live-streamed explicit act.



Separately, Snapchat chats on Catello’s Samsung Galaxy phone with “Victim-2,” a 16-year-old girl believed to be in Texas, show him knowing her actual age, directing her to perform and record sexually explicit acts, and receiving a close-up image of her vagina.

The complaint notes Catello’s awareness of the “764” network, his prior use of aliases including “Stabzone” and “Mors,” in relation to 764 activity, and he makes a statement that involvement with the group was a “mistake.”

Catello is just the latest arrest in the ongoing federal crackdown on NVE’s through Project Safe Childhood.

In February, another New York man, Aaron Corey, appeared in federal court on child pornography charges and the complaint against Corey also cited 764-linked activity.

Additionally, in another NVE case followed by More To The Story, Michail Chkhikvishvili, a Georgian national who is a member of the Maniac Murder Cult (MMC) and is known as “Commander Butcher,” was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The charges included “soliciting hate crimes and distributing instructions to make bombs and ricin,” but he was accused of trying to poison Jewish children and for planning a mass casualty event.

MMC is similar to 764, which was started 2021 by Bradley Chance Cadenhead and is considered an offshoot of CVLT. All three of these groups display some aspect of extremist accelerationism.

MMC and Chkhikvishvili have been linked to the Antioch School Shooter and a stabbing outside a mosque in Turkey.

Excerpt from May 13, 2026, USDOJ press release on Chkhikvishilli’s sentencing

These arrests aren’t just happening in other states. In May 2025, a 764 member was apprehended in High Point, North Carolina.

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