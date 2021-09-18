Study shows elevated cardiac risk in boys 12-15
“For boys 12-15 without medical comorbidities receiving their second mRNA vaccination dose, the rate of CAE is 3.7-6.1 times higher than their 120-day COVID-19 hospitalization risk…”
A study published by MedRx looks at the rate of post-vaccination cardiac myocarditis in the 12-15 and 16-17-year-old age ranges in the context of their COVID-19 hospitalization risk.
The study’s concl…
