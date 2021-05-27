Study: Mild COVID-19 has lasting antibody protection
Study on SARS-CoV-2 infection induces long-lived bone marrow plasma cells in humans shows those who had mild infections have long-lasting antibody protections
A study published May 24 says that people who have had a mild case of COVID-19 have lasting antibody protections.
The study was highlighted on the website of the Washington School of Medicine St. Lou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.