Study: Mask mandates and use not associated with slower state-level COVID-19 spread during surges
"There is inferential but not demonstrable evidence that masks reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission."
While masks may work in some settings, one study published May 25, 2021, shows mask mandates were not effective at slowing case growth rates.
NC DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen and NC Go…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.