According to a recent study conducted in Norway and published in the journal Epidemiology and Infection on Nov. 13, individuals who regularly wore protective masks were discovered to have a higher likelihood of contracting COVID-19 compared to those who did not wear masks.

The peer-reviewed study observed 3,209 participants over 17 days, collecting data on mask usage. The findings revealed an increased incidence of positive COVID-19 tests among individuals who wore masks more frequently.

Among those who "never or almost never" wore masks, 8.6 percent tested positive. This percentage rose to 15 percent for participants who "sometimes" used masks and 15.1 percent for those who "almost always or always" wore them.

Even after adjusting for factors like vaccination status, the study concluded that individuals who occasionally or regularly wore masks had a 33 percent higher incidence of COVID-19 compared to those who rarely or never wore masks. This percentage increased to 40 percent for those who almost always or always wore masks.

However, when accounting for "differences in baseline risk over time," the elevated risk associated with mask-wearing became "less pronounced," revealing only a 4 percent higher incidence of infection among mask-wearers.

The researchers noted that these results contradicted earlier studies, both randomized and non-randomized, regarding the effectiveness of mask-wearing in reducing the risk of infection. Additionally, more randomized trials were suggested.

More To The Story

The science around “vaccines” is still evolving three years later.

The Telegraph UK recently published an article stating one in four people have had an “unintended immune response” to mRNA COVID-19 shots.

More than a quarter of people injected with mRNA Covid jabs suffered an unintended immune response created by a glitch in the way the vaccine was read by the body, a study has found. No adverse effects were created by the error, data show, but Cambridge scientists found such vaccines were not perfect and sometimes led to nonsense proteins being made instead of the desired Covid “spike”, which mimics infection and leads to antibody production. mRNA jabs, such as the ones created by Moderna and Pfizer, use a string of genetic material to tell the body to create a specific protein that safely imitates an infection. Research in the field, spanning decades, had been slow work. It often stalled because RNA itself is often attacked by the body as a foreign invader. But in 2023, the Nobel Prize for Medicine went to the pair of scientists who had spent years working to fix the problem. It was done by taking one of the RNA bases, uridine, and swapping in a very similar synthetic alternative. This breakthrough allowed scientists to create proteins in the body without the immune system attacking the jab. It allows for quick and precise vaccines that are highly effective and was the backbone of the Covid vaccine response.

Read the rest of the article, however, a caution to the reader - the article leaves out linking or naming the source of the claim in the opening paragraph.

The experts say the unintended responses are your fault.

As recently as this past September, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was recommending COVID and Flu vaccinations for persons 6 months old and up.

According to the CDC, side effects and immune system reactions to the COVID shot can include:

Pain, swelling, or redness in the arm the shot was given

Headache

Tiredness

Muscle pain

Chills

Nausea

Fever

Just as with the rising discussion of “adverse reactions,” there has been relatively no or little mention of “unintended immune responses” by CDC officials or the new director, Mandy Cohen.