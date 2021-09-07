Study: Delta variant not causing severe COVID in kids
Comparing pre and post-Delta cases, "the percentage of children with severe indicators was found to not differ greatly."
A study reported by Medical Express indicates that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is not producing more severe cases in children:
“After examining 3,116 hospital records from the period before Delta, a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.