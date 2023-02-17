Spring round of psych assessments begins after March 1 for Wake County students
District is still using BIMAS-2 to surveil student "behavior"
In the fall of 2019, Wake County Public Schools (WCPSS) rolled out a pilot program that the district said was to assess the behavior of students.
The tool being used is called the BIMAS-2 and it is …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.