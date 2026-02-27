Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #9 for 2026.

There are four days left until the March 3 Primary.

The John Locke Foundation has the primary stats folks may be looking for.

SOTU 2026

President Trump gave the first State of the Union (SOTU) speech of his second term on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump delivers his 2026 SOTU address. Image courtesy of the White House .

The President spoke for roughly two hours and hit nearly every major achievement from his first year; energy dominance, secure border, strong foreign leadership, turning the Biden economy around, lowering drug costs, bringing down housing costs and delivering economic relief to Americans.

Trump also unveiled a new retirement savings plan during his speech.

“Half of all of working Americans still do not have access to a retirement plan with matching contributions from an employer,” Trump said. “To remedy this gross disparity, I’m announcing that next year my administration will give these often-forgotten American workers access to the same type of retirement plan offered to every federal worker. We will match your contribution with up to $1,000 each year as we ensure that all Americans can profit from a rising stock market.”

Overall, it’s being viewed as a good and positive speech, drawing strong contrasts between Republicans and Democrats on key issues without Trump’s typical inflammatory ad libbing. CNN has reported that of those who watched the speech, 64% said Trump’s policies will move the country forward.

Some of the highlights making the rounds after the speech included Trump telling Iryna Zartuska’s mom that her daughter won’t be forgotten.

The Democrats in attendance refused to stand to honor her, nor did they rise when the President asked for all members to stand who believe their job is to represent and protect Americans over illegal aliens or to honor the Angel Families, who have had a family member murdered by an illegal alien.

The White House also posted this on X:

NC U.S. Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley launched a digital ad in conjunction with Trump's SOTU remarks about Zarutska, stating in an X post that his likely opponent, former Gov. Roy Cooper, "has blood on his hands."

I have an interview exclusive with Whatley dropping today at North State Journal.

Additional SOTU points of note were the USA Men’s Hockey team being honored, medals being distributed to heroes, and Trump winning a shouting match with Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar. Check out Hot Air’s recap to see those highlights, plus, see this report about the “alternate SOTU” event allegedly put on by seventy some Democrats who boycotted the speech.

Most of North Carolina’s Congressional members issued statements on the SOTU. One statement to note was from NC Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC-09) as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, who praised the speech.

New Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger gave the Democratic response to the SOTU. Her speech lasted around 12 and a half minutes with negativity on full blast. Ahead of her speech, the White House dropped a preview of what she might say, and it was pretty accurate. In short, she delivered a verbal version of the Democrats refusing to stand during the SOTU when asked who they represent.

The full SOTU speech can be viewed on the White House’s YouTube channel. The Associate Press has a full transcript.

NCGA

The state auditor’s unstated endorsement of Berger

In Senate Leader Phil Berger’s primary race against Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page, State Auditor Dave Boliek did some meet and greets at the polls in the district alongside Berger.



Boliek is one of the highlighted endorsements on Berger’s campaign website.

CONGRESS

NC-04 Ad Drama

The race between Democratic 4th District incumbent Congresswoman Valerie Foushee and far-left progressive Durham Commissioner Nida Allam got a little nasty.

Foushee had an ad pulled for being “defamatory” for pointing out Allam had failed to file her campaign finance reports on time. Allam had sent Foushee’s campaign a cease and desist letter and CBS 17 yanked the ad.

Foushee has joined the “defund ICE” movement among Democrats, who also seek to impeach DHS Sec. Kristi Noem.

More Drama: NC-11

The Blue Ridge Times also reported on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee putting its finger on the scale for Jamie Ager in the NC-11 race this week.

Ager is in a five person primary with Zelda Briarwood, Richard Hudspeth, Paul Maddox, and Lee Whipple.

Incumbent Republican Chuck Edwards has a primary challenger of his own: Adam Smith.

SENATE

In four days, the March 3 Primary results will be in, likely solidifying former Gov. Roy Cooper as the Democratic candidate and RNC Chair Michael Whatley as the Republican candidate.



“Make Stuff Cost Less”

Readers of More To The Story have heard me talk about Democrats flipping the script by adopting Republicans’ “affordability” economic message — a message which propelled Trump to his second term.

Cooper’s campaign is now the latest example of this.



“Framing affordability as the defining issue for working families, former Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced a new statewide effort he calls the “Make Stuff Cost Less” campaign, pledging to confront rising household expenses and what he described as “chaos in Washington” as he seeks election to the U.S. Senate,” reported the Winston-Salem Chronicle.



Do expect “Make Stuff Cost Less” to be devoid of acknowledging that, after one year in office, the Trump administration has made a lot of headway against the economic disaster left behind by former President Joe Biden.

Image courtesy of the White House

Don’t expect Cooper to be asked about his party’s responsibility for “affordability issues,” why he was silent on this topic for eight years, or how North Carolina has continued to grow under tax policies enacted by the Republican-led legislature.



Stock Trading Attack Boomerangs

Whatley issued a press release calling on a ban on Congressional stock trading



Cooper took that statement and went on the attack, claiming in an X post that Whatley should dump his stocks to prove he’s serious. Whatley responded by reminding Cooper of his “pipeline” deal that would have enriched his family.

Whatley’s pipeline comment is a reference to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) scandal that unfolded during Cooper’s first term as governor.

Cooper’s attack included reposting a News & Observer reporter’s X post of her article repeating Cooper’s attack claim.

The News & Observer reporter’s X post also drew a reaction from the NCGOP’s communication director, who replied by asking her to tell voters about Cooper’s attempt to “shake down“ companies for “slush funds.”

Honestly, the article felt like less of a news story and more like an awkward way to work in the the NC Democratic Party’s nearly weekly press releases painting Whatley as a big oil lobbyist/ D.C. insider.

Details for Whatley’s “possible” stock portfolio were given in the article, yet only a vague look at Cooper’s financial portfolio. Also, the reporter tried to downplay Whatley’s spokesperson drawing attention to the pipeline scandal by characterizing it as “an unrelated 2019 story about Cooper and pipeline permits.”

Let’s be clear: The ACP scandal is most definitely a related greed/gain/pay-to-play type story.

The ACP was an issue that occurred early on in Cooper’s first term which was covered extensively by myself and others at the North State Journal.

In 2020, I wrote an article revisiting the ACP scandal, which involved a nearly $58 million dollar “mitigation fund” that Cooper would exclusively control.

The alleged fund only fully came to light after evidence came out in the form of text messages and emails that Dominion Energy and Duke Energy were being pressured behind the scenes by Cooper staffers, including Cooper’s longtime close adviser Ken Eudy.

It’s worth noting Eudy disappeared for a few years after he was implicated in the slush fund negotiations, but he quietly came back in Cooper’s second term, during spring 2023.

But the ACP scandal also had links to Cooper’s Green Agenda and his raking in of millions in 2016 and 2020 campaign contributions from green groups.

Let’s also not forget about the lucrative and shady solar farms on property Cooper and his family own in Nash County, which also had links to the ACP and Cooper’s dealings with Duke Energy.

Ownership of the properties (linked to the solar farms) was hard to trace and changed hands several times, eventually landing in the name of Cooper’s sister-in-law, as documented at the time by Don Carrington when he wrote for Carolina Journal.

POLLING

Real Clear Polling’s average this past week put Cooper over Whatley by 9.6 points, largely due to a poll addition by Change Research — a poll which had issues that I broke down in a post on Thursday.

Carolina Journal’s latest poll put Whatley up 30 points over the next closest primary opponent Don Brown:

“More than 38% of likely Republican primary voters say they support Michael Whatley to win next week’s US Senate primary election in North Carolina, according to the latest Carolina Journal Poll. Whatley holds a 30-point lead over second-place candidate Don Brown, at 7.5%. Yet 50% of those surveyed indicated they were unsure about who they would support in the March 3 primary election, according to the Carolina Journal Poll, a survey of 600 GOP primary voters conducted by Harper Polling on Feb. 22-23.”

According to the full results, Michele Morrow came in behind Brown with just 1.6%.

Keeping in mind this poll consisted only of likely Republican voters, the results also showed 80.9% approve of the job Trump is doing, 74% said they have a favorable opinion of the Republican Party, and 77% identify with the MAGA movement.

WHAT I AM READING

