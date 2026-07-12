A billboard in North Carolina urging a vote of “no” on confirming Todd Blanche as U.S. Attorney General was paid for by a group that is financially backed by George Soros’ Tides Foundation.

The group behind the billboard is World Without Exploitation (WWE). It’s website says the group is the “largest national coalition in the United States dedicated to ending the commercial sexual exploitation of children and adults, both online and offline,” and boasts 200 member groups.

WWE’s is a “fiscally-sponsored project of the Tides Center,’ according to its website. The group appears to be at least nine years old, but has only been established as a 501(C)3 since April 2026, according to it’s tax filings.

The billboard is located near Exit 54 on I-85 in Concord, near the Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

According to a press release issued by a public relations strategy firm, “These Epstein survivors are calling on North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis to vote “No” on Todd Blanche for Attorney General.”

The confirmation vote for Blanche will take place sometime in the coming week following his hearing dates of July 15 and 16.