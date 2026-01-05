Socialists of all stripes came out this past Saturday in Raleigh to protest the Trump administration’s attack in Venezuela which led to the capture of alleged narco-terrorist and dictator Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife.

Around 100 people showed up to Moore Square in Raleigh after a quick mobilization by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), and its allies: The People’s Forum, Democratic Socialists of America, Answer Coalition, Palestinian Youth Movement, and Code Pink.

MTTS has not previously covered the Palestinian Youth Movement, which is a pro-Palestine/ anti-Israel socialist organization with chapters across North America and Europe, with “membership” that is only open to “Palestinian and Arab youth between the ages 18-40.”

The group’s website states “PYM is a vehicle for commitment, political cohesion, and sacrifice to organize our people against the forces of Zionism.”

“We believe that Palestinian youth have a right and responsibility, even in the far diaspora, to be active participants in working to liberate our people and land from the river to the sea,” the group’s homepage says.

CBS 17 had a video report on the protest:

Signage captured from the CBS 17 video shows printed signs with various protest message, all of which bear the PSL name at the bottom. Two examples can be seen of these signs below.

A “protester” interviewed by CBS 17, Nicole Drapalk, donned a keffiyeh. There is no such individual registered to vote (past or present) in North Carolina — And good luck finding a social media presence for her.

