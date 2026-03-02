he Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) protested the attack on Iran in Charlotte this past weekend.

“There has never been an instance where U.S. intervention in the Middle East has ever led to anything other than senseless war,” organizer Zach Thomas, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, told the Charlotte Observer. “This particular war could potentially lead to another decades-long campaign like we saw in the 2000s.”

Another protester, Jibril Hough of the Islamic Center of Charlotte told the Charlotte Observer, “Iran is a sovereign country. I don’t like Trump as many people don’t like him, but we don’t want someone bombing our country and taking over to change leadership.”

WCNC covered the Charlotte protest during its segment on the situation unfolding in Iran. Protesters can be seen carrying professionally printed signs with PSL’s name clearly on them, as well as wearing PSL shirts.

Additionally, PSL showed up in Raleigh, marching through the streets chanting “fund the people’s needs not the war machine,” and “up up with liberation, down down with occupation.”

This is the same Raleigh PSL group that turned out to protest the capture of Venezuelan dictator and narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro.

The Charlotte PSL chapter is the same group that led anti-ICE protests and actions during last year’s immigration enforcement action, Operation Charlotte’s Web. A PSL activist named in several news reports at the time was Asha Patel.

There appear to be three PSL chapters active in North Carolina: Charlotte, Triangle NC (Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill) and Western NC.

In Los Angeles, actress and perennial anti-war activist Jane Fonda spoke at the PSL-led protest.

Meanwhile Iranians were dancing in the streets in celebration in cities around the world, including in Washington, D.C.

PSL issued a statement titled, “Stop Trump’s war on Iran,” in which the opening paragraph calls for protests “in the streets.”

“The Trump administration and Israel have launched a massive war against Iran that has already brought death, destruction and chaos all across the Middle East. This war of aggression is opening the gates of hell across the entire region, and threatens to escalate even further hour by hour. The people’s answer to this new crime needs to be mass protest in the streets to demand a stop to the war.”

MORE TO THE STORY

Formed 2006, PSL was a splinter offshoot of Stalinist Workers World Party, which itself was an iteration of the Socialist Workers World Party. The San Francisco branch as well as several other members left WWP in 2004. There are two main national branches of PSL, one in Washington D.C. and in San Francisco.

PSL has regularly been joined by the ANSWER Coalition and The People’s Forum in anti-ICE and anti-Israel protests and are again paired up for the current anti-Iran war protests.

ANSWER stands for “Act Now to Stop War and End Racism,” and is a far left anti-war group formed after 9/11 as a project launched by the Progress Unity Fund (PUF). PUF is an alleged front group for the Communist Workers World Party and with alleged ties to Hamas. ANSWER has also received funding from the far left socialist organizations Alliance for Global Justice.

The People’s Forum is a NYC-based “socialist organization that acts as a project incubator,” according to Influence Watch. This organization is allied with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and has been linked to Communist-China tied activist billionaire Neville Roy Singham.

The People’s Forum is one of the groups documented to have been involved in the coordinated anti-ICE protests in Minnesota.

According to the PSL profile on Influence Watch, Elias Rodriguez, a former PSL affiliate, was arrested on the scene for the murder of the two young Israeli embassy staffers last May: Sarah Milgrim (26) and Yaron Lischinsky (30).

While in custody, Rodriquez allegedly shouted “free, free Palestine.” The PSL later released a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account claiming Rodriguez was not a member of the party, but rather he “had a brief association with one branch of the PSL that ended in 2017.”

Some words to bear in mind as the situation continues to unfold — which those of a certain age will immediately understand: What has been taken down in Iran is not the real Iran. What was taken down is the regime that stole the real Iran through decades of suppression, oppression, and murder.

Post-Publication Update

The socialist groups discussed in this article mobilized before Trump made his early morning announcement the U.S. and Israel had attacked Iran, according to a report by Asra Nomani at Fox News.

Nomani named Singham-tied organizations like ANSWER and The People’s Forum, but also National Iranian American Council, 50501, American Muslims for Palestine, Palestinian Youth Movement and CodePink.

Very few knew this action was going to take place; only the Gang of Eight was briefed ahead of time. The Gang of Eight consists top leadership in the House and Senate as well as chairs of each chambers’ intelligence committees:

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-LA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Chair of the House Intelligence Committee Rick Crawford (R-AR) and Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee Jim Himes (D-CT)

Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee Mark Warner (D-VA)



