Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #17 for 2026.

GENERAL NEWS

Gov. Josh Stein dropped his 2026-27 budget proposal. It’s over $34 billion and just like his predecessor Roy Cooper, he wants to cut off the Opportunity Scholarship Program’s (OSP) funding for new awards and return it to the pre-expansion eligibility requirements.

His budget document says resetting the requirements “returns income limits to 2021 levels and ensures that public funds are targeted to students in need and otherwise support public school students and teachers.” That’s some real wordsmithing on “public funds” there, because it obscures the fact the OSP is funded through its own dedicated reserve fund and not from the education budget funds.

Nationally, the big story was the 11 count indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center that was handed down by an Alabama Grand Jury. I’ve got some of the details in this thread on X but plan to write about it over the weekend, so stay tuned.

Additionally, it was reported by the NY Post that ActBlue officials took the fifth 146 times during their congressional depositions. This is the congressional report referred to by the NY Post.

NCGA

Cunningham leaves Democratic Party

Short Session Begins

The Short Session kicked off on Tuesday. Bills had to be submitted to bill drafting the week prior on April 13. The three dates to keep in mind now are April 29, 30, and May 5.

Bills that have no deadlines include:

Amending North Carolina Constitution, implement proposed amendments

Appointments by the General Assembly

Action on gubernatorial nominations/appointments

Election laws, including redistricting

Responding to litigation related to the legality of legislative enactments

Impeachment of State officers

Disapprove Administrative Rules

Resolutions not prohibited by House or Senate Rules

Joint resolutions authorizing other bills and those bills authorized if resolution passes by two-thirds vote in each chamber

Adjournment resolutions and amendments

Given the previously mentioned dates, was a flurry of bills filed, mostly by Democrats in both chambers in the first two days: just over 50 bills were filed in the Senate and around 25 filed in the House.

There were a number of serious and tax related bills filed but there were also questionable bills — the ‘Pickleball equity’ bill from last session being reintroduced is one of them and another bill appears to be trying to create a ‘sanctuary schools’ situation.

Two tax bills filed so far to keep an eye on: S798 - Elderly Prop. Tax Appreciation Exclusion and H1032 - Repeal 2% Local Grocery Tax.

Two other interesting accountability bills filed included S812 - Tax Fraud Analytics Funding and S813- NC Economic Forecasting Initiative.

Check the legislature’s bills page to see what else was filed by chamber and by day.

Chapel Hill Carrboro Schools still violating the law

For the second time in five months, the North Carolina House Oversight Committee summoned Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Rodney Trice to answer for alleged violations of the Parents’ Bill of Rights law.

Read the full story over at North State Journal.

Oversight questioned Jackson, Sangvai on Medicaid fraud

Last week, the House Oversight Committee brought in NC DHHS Sec. Sangvai and Attorney General Jackson to question them on Medicaid fraud, waste and abuse in the state. Check out my report over at North State Journal for details.

New Freedom Caucus Leader

Rep. Ben Moss (R-Moore) will be taking over as chair of the House Freedom Caucus. He replaces outgoing Rep. Keith Kidwell (R-Beaufort) who lost his primary bid for reelection.

Kidwell (left), Moss (right)

Medicaid Funding Deal

A deal was reached between the House and Senate on funding Medicaid through the end of the fiscal year.

The resulting bill (H696) passed the House nearly unanimously on its second reading on Wednesday by a vote of 112-1. Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford) was the lone vote against. The same day, the Senate passed the measure 48-1, with Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Guilford). The final votes are scheduled for April 28.

Speaking of Votes, House Speaker Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) published this session’s vote calendar.

Pure Berger

Senate Leader Phil Berger spoke to reporters after Senate business on Tuesday. One reporter asked what message voters sent in his primary race and you need to hear his response.

There’s a longer version of Berger’s Q&A remarks, but one has to sit through WRAL’s awkward tee-ups in their report.

Quick throwback to 12 years ago - Phil Berger got the job done.

CONGRESS

Ethic Investigation

The House Ethics Committee has been looking into a allegations of an inappropriate relationship between NC Democratic Congresswoman Alma Adams and her “now-deputy chief of staff and district director, Sandra Brown,” according to a report by NOTUS.

First Responder Bill

Congressman Richard Hudson (R- NC-09), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology issued a press release applauding the unanimous House passage of H.R. 7386, the First Responder Network Authority Reauthorization Act of 2026. The legislation strengthens oversight and crisis communications support for first responders.

Ad Buys

The House Republican’s Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) is going on a $153M ad push. Punchbowl News says a $7.3M ad buy in NC target is likely to go after Rep. Don Davis (D-NC-01). A CLF press release issued on Thursday gave a list of ad buys, including $4.7M in Raleigh. Meanwhile the Democrat’s House Majority PAC is dropping $253M mainly on ads attacking Republicans.

U.S. SENATE

Last week’s big story: Cooper holds big fundraising edge

This week’s big story: Legislative joint committee set up to probe Cooper’s secret prisoner release list. It will be a subcommittee on prisons of the Joint Commission on Governmental Operations.

Cooper donor’s company fined $1.1B by FERC

The NCGOP dropped this news on Monday: “Scam For The History Books”: Company Tied to Major Roy Cooper Donor Fined, Ordered to Pay $1.1 Billion

The NCGOP press release draws lines between Cooper and American Efficient, which is “co-owned by Ben Abram, the son of prominent Democratic donor Adam Abram, and the husband of NC state Senator Sophia Chitlik.”

The release notes the Abram family has made at least 244 donations to North Carolina Democrats since 1991, totaling over $886,000 — including $72,850 directly to Cooper’s campaigns and $200,000 to the NC Democratic Leadership Committee, which Cooper controlled at the time.

Cooper is not mentioned in the FERC filings or is accused of wrongdoing in the American Efficient case, but the NCGOP release has an implied “quid pro quo,” that when he was governor, Cooper issued multiple executive orders promoting clean energy, which the NCGOP argues stood to benefit American Efficient and the Abram family financially.

The release wraps up with, “What did Roy Cooper know about American Efficient, and when did he know it?” I’ve asked the Cooper campaign about this news and have yet to hear back.

In a nutshell, here’s what FERC found.

American Efficient, LLC and its affiliates ran a decade-long fraud, collecting nearly $500 million from U.S. ratepayers by claiming capacity market payments for fake “energy efficiency resources” — load reductions that never actually existed. The scheme cleared over 20 gigawatts of fraudulent capacity in the PJM market alone.

The order hits them with two financial hammers: $410 million in disgorgement of unjust profits and $722 million civil penalty. Then adding the interest on both penalties, the total is roughly $1.13 billion

At least one FERC commissioner has separately called for a criminal referral to the Attorney General, so additional financial and legal exposure may follow.

FERC’s press release includes links to an executive summary with deeper details, the docket file, the FERC chair’s concurrence statement, and a link to the fine order.

Cooper in Kinston

Cooper went to Kinston this week on his ‘make stuff cost less’ tour and, once again, failed to say how he would actually do that. No media outlets seem to have asked him either.

The Whatley Files

The NC Democratic Party continues trying to make sex offender freeze tag happen, launching a website called “The Whatley Files” this week.

POLLING

Real Clear Polling’s average remains unchanged and has Cooper up 6.8 points over Whatley.

In other polling news...

All three are from Gallup:

WHAT I AM READING