Senate Minority Leader Sydney Batch (D-Wake) and House Rep. Vernetta Alston (D-Durham) put out an Instagram reel loaded with insults and barely bleeped f-bombs directed at Republicans, but that profanity was also directed at Opportunity Scholarship Program families.

The f-bombs and foul language Batch uses are only partially bleeped out in some instances and at one point Batch calls Republicans "a bunch of little f*cking pussies," who can't pass a budget.

Batch, is a former House member appointed to the Senate to fill Sam Searcy’s seat in 2021 and was reelected to the seat in subsequent elections.

Batch doesn’t stop with Republicans and goes on to attack the Opportunity Scholarship Program.

Batch said the program is for "rich kids can be taught history” and “with our f*cking tax dollars.”

The Opportunity Scholarship Program gives grants for over 100K students to help pay for private school. The program has mainly served low-income kids, who get the largest awards and on a priority basis.



The reel was filmed inside the General Assembly in one of their two offices, it's unclear which one. I’ve emailed both Batch and Alston asking about that as well as who came up with the idea and if they considered disciplinary repercussions for such conduct. Neither has responded yet.

I’ve also asked House and Senate leadership about it but have not yet heard back.

Maybe these lawmakers thought it was edgy or funny, but based on the comments, it seems like this was really only successful in scoring points with their base.

Watch the video for yourself:





Share More to the Story by A.P. Dillon



