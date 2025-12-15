Horrifying testimony on the rise of online nihilistic and sadistic predation of children was heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing held on Dec. 9.

The hearing lasted over two hours and included testimony from parents, experts, and government officials.

Tamia Woods, Co-Founder of Do It For James Foundation (testimony)

Jessica Lieber Smolar, Esq, Former Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania (testimony)

Lauren Coffren, Executive Director of the Exploited Children Division of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) (testimony)

Highlights of the hearing include the alarming increase in the number of reports of children targeted online has been accompanied by the use of generative artificial intelligence (GAI) to create child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) and that U.S. laws have failed to keep up with these emerging threats to children.

“Our son James, before he was murdered, was mentally tortured, humiliated and pushed to be a person that he never was,” Woods testified. “Numerous messages were sent to James throughout the night and morning of the next day, that no person should ever be presented with.

One of the messages sent to James said, and we quote,: “I am more determined to rot your life than to make it a waste, a trash can, a shame, dishonor, a hell, a real disaster, a hell on earth. And I remind you that I am heartless, I have no pity to rot a life as well as yours.”

“This was one of almost 200 messages sent to our child, over the span of 19.5 hours between November 18” and 19th, 2022,” said Woods. “James was the victim of financial sextortion, and though he died by suicide, let’s be clear: HE WAS MURDERED!”

Smolar told the Committee, “The law has not kept pace with the rapid technological advances or evolving sex offender behavior.”

“U.S. Sentencing Guideline Section 2G2.2 was designed when CSAM was distributed by mail, so it adds offense enhancements for actions common to all CSAM offenders today—like using a computer, possessing images of prepubescent minors, or amassing many images,” said Smolar.

Smolar also highlighted “emerging crimes that are not fully covered by existing criminal statutes, such as those committed by members of the violent online group 764.”

“There are no federal statutes that adequately criminalize the coercive conduct of 764 and similar groups,” said Smolar. “Federal prosecutors, we focused on proving more conventional statutory violations, like CSAM possession or production, or distribution of obscenity to minors, to effectively prosecute these horrific crimes.”

There were also letters submitted to the Committee from parents.

For those accessing these letters linked below, each one is heartbreaking and some involve the death of a child.

It should be said of both the testimony and letters submitted to the Committee that there was a theme: Kids seemed fine, happy and normal up to a point, at which these kids turned dark, withdrawn, and exhibited extreme depression and mental health issues. In other words, these kids turned on a dime and the results were catastrophic.

A personal observation of mine was that the rise in cases involving these nihilistic and sadistic cults like 764 have accelerated since the COVID-19 pandemic, during which schools were shuttered. Children were cut off from friends during these school closings and often the only outlets they had to communicate with the outside world were online platforms like Roblox, Minecraft, or Discord, as well as social media apps like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and others.

The pandemic and school closures were not an issue probed during the hearing and it should have been. The closest the testimony came to the issue was from Coffren, who said, “Children who are especially vulnerable – whether due to social isolation, depression or mental health issues, or eating or self-harm disorders – are often uniquely targeted by SOE offenders.”

The full hearing and materials can be viewed on the Committee’s website and the video can also be viewed via Forbes on YouTube:

Additionally, NCMEC’s write up of the hearing encapsulates the major points discussed and is something every parent should read and share.

Every parent should also access and read the FBI’s resources for parents, teachers and caregivers related to online sexual exploitation of children.

Trio of Bills Filed

Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R- IA) led the hearing and announced in his opening remarks that he and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) have filed a trio of bills aimed at updating current laws and addressing gaps in legal action for the types of online crimes targeting children discussed during the hearing.

The bills are The Sentencing Accountability for Exploitation Act (SAFE Act), Ending Coercion of Children and Harm Online Act (ECCHO Act) and Stop Sextortion Act.

The first bill, the SAFE Act, is the key, and would repeal outdated sentencing laws and requiring the U.S. Sentencing Commission to create a new set of CSAM sentencing guidelines to include the evolving aggravating factors of CSAM, online predation, nihilistic cults, sextortion and more. Under current laws, the Commission cannot update their CSAM guidelines without an act of Congress.

Aggravating factors could include if the offender was in an online group dedicated to CSAM, length of time an offender was involved in CSAM, use of software/technology to conceal an offender’s identity, and the platforms to engage in CSAM, as well as the number of victims the offender managed to engage with.

The ECCHO Act wouldaddress the gap in laws by explicitly prohibiting coercion of kids to hurt themselves or others, including animals. The Stop Sextortion Act raises the maximum sentencing for related offenses from five to 10 years for anyone involved in extortion, intimidation or coercion of kids using CSAM.

MORE TO THE STORY

Deeper Dive into the stats

Coffren’s written testimony provided a number of important statistics about what NCMEC is seeing with regard to these crimes. NCMEC is a Congressionally mandated organization and has tracked online child exploitation for over 25 years.

On the increase in GAI, Coffren wrote, “In 2024, NCMEC saw dramatic increases in reports relating to these new forms of abuse – a 192% increase in reports concerning online enticement; a 200% increase in reports relating to sadistic online exploitation.”



She also cited a “1,325% increase in reports with a GAI nexus, compared to 2023.”

“Already this year yet another disturbing new trend is emerging in the form of AI chatbots and AI companion technology that can sexually exploit children,” according to Coffren.

She noted that NCMEC has seen the “emergence of new types of exploitative crimes against children driven by financial motives and nihilistic goals to control, degrade, and torture children.”

The new crimes Coffren is referring to are likely linked to cults like 764, Greggy’s Cult and others.

“For these offenders, the sexual exploitation of a child is no longer the end goal, but a heinous stepping-stone along a larger online campaign to achieve financial gain through blackmail or inflict systematic abuse against vulnerable children,” wrote Coffren.

Later in her testimony, Coffren addresses the emergence of “sadistic online exploitation” (SOE), which involves these types of nihilistic groups. She describes SOE offenders as those who “exhibit nihilistic or anarchic ideological beliefs and work together in small groups, even from different countries, to target and perpetrate extreme and degrading abuse on children...”

Examples Coffren gives of SOE coercion includes creating and sharing sexually explicit content, self-mutilation, including carving the names of the offenders onto their bodies (also known as “fansigning”), and the harming, mutilation, or killing of animals (including family pets).



Additional examples include physical and sexual abuse, harming, and mutilation other children (including younger siblings), Self-immolation (setting oneself on fire) and/or committing suicide in another way, and threatening members of their community such as threatening a school shooting or other violent act.

Coffren cites some statistics on the increase in such reports, calling them “alarming.”

“In 2024, NCMEC received more than 546,000 reports relating to online enticement. This is a 192% increase in reports compared to 2023,” Coffren stated. “In the first six months of 2025, NCMEC received 518,720 reports relating to online enticement – a 77% increase compared to the 292,951 online enticement reports received in the first six months of 2024.”

Coffrren’s written statement also said that in 2024, NCMEC took in over 33,000 financial sextortion reports; a 24% increase over 2023.

But those sextortion cases accelerated in the first six months of 2025 when NCMEC received nearly 23,600 reports; a 70% increase in the number of reports for the same time period in 2024.

Coffren said the TAKE IT DOWN Act “marked a crucial step towards closing the gap that existed in protecting children from GAI sexual exploitation,” but additional legislation is needed “in the form of the ENFORCE Act.”

Coffren said the ENFORCE Act is “needed to ensure that obscene visual depictions of child sexual abuse, which include many GAI sexually abusive images that do not meet the strict legal definition of child pornography, are accorded the same legal protections and tools as CSAM.”

Coffren noted that NCMEC created the Take It Down service in 2022, which is “anonymous and relies on image hash-matching, so a child does not have to share their images or videos to participate.” No one at NCMEC gets those images or views them; the service does all the work.

