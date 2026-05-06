A searchable database of prisoners released by former Gov. Roy Cooper under his COVID-era settlement agreement was launched on Tuesday.

The database, “CooperReleasedHim.com” lets the public search by county, offense, recidivism, race, and sex. It also allows users to toggle seeing the worst offenses first.

Clicking on the results for a given prisoner leads to an expanded profile, including a photo of the individual is available, their criminal history, and if the reoffended.

I haven’t had much time to dig around in the database to verify its contents, but a random sample of a half a dozen of the names in it match up with public records available.

In searching by county, Wake County had the largest figure with 562, followed by Guilford (431) and Mecklenburg (395). Other high triple digit counties include: Cumberland (289), Forsyth (285), New Hanover (277), Buncombe (254), and Johnston (238).

According to the press release, “At least 2,412 of the 4,234 criminals” released by Cooper in the agreement have been convicted of another crime or had some type of post-release violation. The website’s data contains “6,124+” post-release offenses by prisoners released by Cooper’s agreement.

The database was created by independent journalist Stephen Horn, who runs the Substack Triangle Trumpet.

The release gives more statistics on the prisoners:

53 serving life sentences - 1 reoffender

70 convicted of murder - 9 reoffenders

99 convicted of rape or sexual offense - 45 reoffenders

203 convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child - 119 reoffenders

Notably, an initial look at the release list yielded at 51 prisoners with life sentences, whereas the new database appears to have found two more. According to the database, 19 were convicted of murder in the first degree.

“The true reoffense rate for these offenders is even higher than the 56.97% indicated,” the release states. “The NC Department of Adult Corrections data omits crimes where charges were never filed, where charges were dropped, or where the prosecution is in progress and has yet to result in a conviction.”

The database being stood up follows a legislative committee being formed last month to investigate Cooper’s prisoner release agreement.

The prisoner release list gained media attention after it was found Decarlos Brown, Jr.’s name was on the list. Brown is the man accused of murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on one of Charlotte’s light rail trains in August 2025.

Sanitized versions of the light rail train’s surveillance footage showing Brown attacking Zarutska was released last year.

Screenshot of CATS surveillance footage taken just after the video shows Brown repeatedly stabbed Zarutska.

Former FOX News host Megyn Kelly released the unedited version on her show last October. The video can only be viewed on YouTube due to age restrictions.

Viewer discretion is advised: This link is cued up to right before the stabbing clip is shown by Kelly. The attack happens very fast and ends with Zarutska slumping over and falling off her seat onto the floor. Kelly also shows the footage from the train showing Brown walking around with blood dripping from the knife onto the floor.

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