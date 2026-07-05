Amid the flurry of America 250 activity last week, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a rare unanimous ruling that laws enacted by Idaho and West Virginia barring males from female sports are not in violation of federal civil rights laws.

The two cases involved in the ruling are West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox, which is over an Idaho law.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh issued the 29-page opinion, saying the two laws were consistent with Title IX and the equal protection clause, writing “we hold that the States may maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females. They may determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports based on biological sex. The Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women’s and girls’ sports throughout America.”

“Whether biological males may participate on women’s and girls’ sports teams may be a debated policy question,” Kavanugh’s conclusion states “But the legal question for Title IX purposes is whether West Virginia may limit women’s and girls’ sports teams to biological females. As a matter of text and history, West Virginia may do so.”

Justice Clarence Thomas was more direct in his concurrence with Kavanaugh.

“Men and boys with gender dysphoria are not women or girls, even if they believe that they are,” wrote Thomas. “Sex is an immutable, ‘biological’ characteristic; it is binary; and ‘man’ and ‘woman,’ ‘boy’ and ‘girl,’ are the terms that correspond to adults and children of each sex. To use language to obscure reality—to show ‘indifference regarding the truth’—is to lie to the public and cease to treat our fellow citizens ‘as equal[s].’”

Even in her dissent which questioned constitutional issues, Justice Sonia Sotomayor agreed neither law violated Title IX.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon issued a statement on the ruling:



“Today’s ruling affirms the common sense right of states to prohibit men from competing in women’s sports, safeguard the integrity of female spaces, and ensure no woman faces discrimination on the basis of sex. For years, ideologues distorted Title IX to advance a radical transgender agenda, subjecting women to immeasurable harm. The Trump Administration has fought to restore Title IX’s protections for women and girls since Day One. Today’s ruling cements those reforms and builds on decades of work to secure equal educational opportunities for women and girls. This is a tremendous victory, and we look forward to ensuring that every educational institution in America abides by the law of the land.”

Under McMahon, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights has taken action in dozens of states to uphold President Trump’s order defining sex and protecting women under Title IX.

Two of those actions are Title IX investigations that were recently initiated in North Carolina against Cabarrus and Buncombe County Public school districts.

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How we got here

The Biden administration’s Department of Education attempted to rewrite Title IX by inserting gender identity into the language, opening the door for males in female only spaces as well as on sports teams.



Following that attempt, lawsuits were filed and states began passing legislation to keep men off of female sports teams.

Idaho led the way, NC followeIdaho’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act in 2020 was the first in the county to ban males from female sports. West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act was enacted in 2022.

25 states followed suit, including North Carolina in 2023 with House Bill 574, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.

House Bill 574 passed the Senate with Cumberland Senate Democrat Val Applewhite voting yes. The bill passed the House with another lone Democrat voting in favor, former Rep. Michael Wray of Northampton.

Cooper vetoed keeping men out of women’s sports

Then- Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill, tying it to “political culture wars,” which is ironic given his campaign for governor in 2016 was anchored to amping up political culture wars over House Bill 2.

The legislature successfully overrode Cooper’s veto of House Bill 574, but Applewhite reversed her original vote and voted to uphold Cooper’s veto. Wray, however, stuck by his initial vote, and was joined by fellow Democrat Garland Pierce, who represents Hoke and Scotland Counties.

Wray, along with several other Democrats, was targeted by Cooper and the Democratic Party for that vote, as well as for his support for school choice. Wray was ousted by Rodney Pierce and in 2024 was unsuccessful in the March primary to retake the seat.

Now that Cooper is running for NC’s U.S. Senate seat, his record breaking vetoes are being brought back up — including his veto of House Bill 574.



Since he announced his Senate run, Cooper has refused to answer questions about that veto on at least two occasions:

Going back to House Bill 2, it’s worth noting it was a reaction to an ordinance passed by the Charlotte City Council which turned all bathrooms/locker rooms, both private and public, inside the city limits into unisex facilities.

In short: Any male could use any female space and vice versa. House Bill 2 reversed that ordinance and returned the status quo of sex segregated facilities.

Behind the Charlotte ordinance push was Chad Turner, a registered sex offender and then-leader of the LGBT chamber of commerce.

Cooper attended a gala organized and hosted by Turner in December 2018. Cooper has never answered whether he knew about Turner’s past before attending. Given his gubernatorial campaign hinged on all things House Bill 2, it’s probably unlikely Cooper was unaware Turner spearheaded the Charlotte Ordinance.

Roy Cooper talks to a group at the CLT LGBT Chamber of Commerce event. Convicted sex offender and host, Chad Turner, smiles in the background. This image was originally posted by the Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce, but was taken down after Turner’s sex offender status was discovered.

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