A man living in Salisbury, North Carolina has been charged with making threats to President Donald Trump.

According to a press release by North Carolina Middle District Court’s U.S Attorney Dan Bishop, the FBI arrested 33-year-old Christian Wolfe Daniels on two counts of making threats against the President (Nov. 13 and 14, 2025) and one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce on Nov. 17, 2025.

If convicted of all charges, Daniels could face a maximum prison term of 15 years and supervised release of up to 3 years.

“We’re not going to abide threats against President Trump in the Middle District of North Carolina,” said Bishop. “As soon as I received the details, I insisted we act immediately. I’m grateful to the FBI and AUSA Iverson and for their quick response.”

“It has become far too common for people to make violent threats on social media. Listen closely, you cannot hide behind a keyboard and threaten people’s lives. The FBI will find you,” said James C. Barnacle Jr, the FBI Special Agent in Charge in North Carolina. “Threats to public officials, their loved ones, a grieving widow, or the President of the United States, are illegal. Political violence in all forms must stop.”

Daniels made his first court appearance in Winston-Salem on Dec. 11. He remains in custody in Forsyth County. A detention hearing is set for Dec. 18 in Greensboro.

More To The Story

What the complaint says

According to the complaint filed against Daniels, he tagged FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend in one of the threating messages he issued on social media using the name “Clyde Franco.”

Using that same account, Daniels tagged President Trump in four posts, one of which is seen below:

Two of those posts also tagged Vice President JD Vance and NC Sen. Thom Tillis. His posts also mentioned Elon Musk, and referenced the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, as well as Kirk’s widow, Erika.

The complaint says the FBI tracked Daniels down through his Facebook account and Verizon records linked to his mother,, who resides in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Credit cards and email accounts were also used to locate and identify Daniels.

Daniels’ mother identified the Clyde Franco page as being her son’s and the complaint says she told the FBI he was “capable of carrying out a violent attack.” His mother also told agents her son lived in Salisbury.

Agents interviewed a female neighbor of Daniels who said he had threatened her life and had trespassed on her property and that a criminal complaint was filed on Nov. 15, 2025. A magistrate ordered an involuntary commitment for Daniels in that matter on Nov. 20.

A 2016 criminal record for Daniels on file with the NC Department of Public Safety shows he was convicted on charges of assault on a female and possession of a schedule III controlled substance.

Read the full complaint against Daniels.

