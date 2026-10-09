Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #39 for 2026.

THE BIG STORY

Rubio at the Acropolis

Powerful speech against an epic backdrop. 2028 will be here before we know it.

Bonus hit — Rand Paul: Tony’s Diary: The Missing Years (2015–2019)

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Gas Tax Moratorium

Lawmakers held a special extra session this week, passing a bill that will suspend the state’s gas tax through November. Gov. Josh Stein is expected to sign it today.

The measure is House Bill 3 – Relief at the Pump. It passed the House 111-1, with Rep. Pricey Harrison(D-Guilford) voting no. The Senate passed it unanimously by a vote of 41-0.

I’ll have a deeper dive over at North State Journal after the governor signs it, but in a nutshell, here’s what the bill does:

Starting the day after the bill becomes law and running through Nov. 30, 2026, the state’s 41 cent gas tax would be suspended.

What does that mean at the pump for drivers?

Based on AAA’s average price for gas in North Carolina of $4.12 a gallon, the bill would drop that price to $3.71 if the full tax cut is passed on. That cut translates to saving $6.15 on a 15-gallon fill-up.

The catch seems to be that retailers have to pass that savings on to drivers, with the exception of fuel they already had in stock that was taxed before the suspension starts.

Per the Tax Foundation’s analysis, North Carolina has the tenth highest gas tax rate in the country; California is number one at nearly 74 cents. In the southeast, North Carolina is the second highest, just behind Virginia’s 42 cents.

Over the past ten years, the gas tax rate has increased 20.58%, going from 34 cents in 2016 to 41 cents in 2026.

North Carolina’s gas tax has gone from 1 cent per gallon in 1921 to 41 cents in 2026 or 41 times the original rate. The chart below uses the rate in effect on January 1 of each year, so a mid-year cut or increase shows up the following January.

The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents on gasoline and 24.4 cents on diesel. President Trump is mulling the idea but he needs Congressional approval. He has already issued an executive order lifting penalties on dyed diesel, however.

What is it with 9/11 and Democrat candidates?

And there’s an ad

Labor Union Endorsements for NC candidates

The NC AFL CIO issued its list of endorsed candidates by region, all of which are Democrats. The announcement featured their top two candidates: Roy Cooper and Associate Justice Anita Earls.

Earls, who is very proud of the endorsement, gave a speech at the NC AFL-CIO’s annual convention last month, as did Gov. Josh Stein and AFT union leader Randi Weingarten.

State House Democrat Rodney Pierce and congressional candidate Richard Ojeda were on a panel called “Pro-Union & Running for Office,” per this image posted by NC Triad CLC on Facebook. Ojeda posted a Reel on Facebook in April 2026 about how proud he is to “stand shoulder to shoulder” with unions.

National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) PAC endorsements

NFIB dropped a list of 81 candidates and legislators seeking reelection they are endorsing for the November election. All 81 are Republicans.

CONGRESS

NC-01 spending soars

Related: Outside spending nears $2 billion – and the biggest groups pull further ahead

A one page Internal NC-01 Poll

Hudson: We’re on offense

NRCC Chairman Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) issued a statement last week that “House Republicans are on offense.”

“We’re competing in districts Democrats swore were safe. We’ve recruited candidates who served in uniform, built businesses, and put criminals behind bars. And we’re running on results: lower taxes, a secure border, and an economy that works for working families,” said Hudson.



“Democrats voted against tax relief for your family, but they want your tax dollars paying for sex changes for illegal immigrants. They want men in girls’ sports and an open border. Voters won’t forget it,” Hudson said. “The choice is simple. Keep cutting taxes, securing the border, and protecting girls’ sports, or give an army of socialists power and go backward. Thirty days. We’re ready, and we’re going to win.”

Related Offense

The White House rolled out an interactive page dedicated to outlining what the Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) platform would cost. The site says just the seven top DSA items would cost $49 trillion over the next decade, which works out to $355,000 per American household.

“Medicare for All” Sen. Bernie Sanders’ socialist healthcare plan, accounts for $47.4 trillion.

Screenshot of White House website on DSA agenda costs

If the DSA’s plan was allowed to stay in place for a decade, mortgage rates would skyrocket to 12% or more, prices on goods and services would balloon 160%, and the national debt would further explode while GDP would implode.

The DSA’s agenda would require hiking taxes with the average American losing $22,000 in annual income as a result.

The White House’s site has a sliding scale to see how much of your pay the DSA’s policies would eat. As of 2026, the median annual income for U.S. full-time workers is approximately $65,052. Using the tool and rounding down to $65,000, that annual take-home pay would really be reduced to $46,540 after the taxes were taken out.

Congressional Quick Hits:

U.S. SENATE

May the Fundraising be with you

Tone deaf or incredible chutzpah?

House Majority Leader Jones’ response came in hot.

A 30,000 foot view of Cooper’s NCORR

Related hits:

Money shifts & Media Assumptions

A report by the Associated Press on the Senate Leadership fund moving ad reservation cash from NC to the Kansas race described the move like this:

“The decision by the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with top Senate Republicans, was disclosed Friday by four people with direct knowledge of the situation who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal strategy.

The shifting resources signal a lack of confidence that Michael Whatley, a former Republican National Committee chairman who was President Donald Trump’s choice to run for Senate in North Carolina, can beat Democratic former Gov. Roy Cooper.”

Four “people” and none would go on the record? Come on.

Kansas is supposed to be a GOP safe bet, this move says more about that race than NC’s, which has been in toss-up/lean Democrat with polling all over the place for a year now.

The Senate Leadership Fund’s pivot to Kansas wasn’t alone. Chuck Schumer’s PAC withdrew $1.1 million in ad buys in North Carolina, per Politico.

Tillis at the 11th hour

Sen. Thom Tillis, who refused to run again after a fight with President Trump, has finally said he backs Whatley. Well, sort of. He told NewsNation, “Of course I don’t support Roy Cooper. I support Michael Whatley and every Republican up and down the ticket.”

Tills then said, “I think more people should look at how they can help Republicans get elected versus be perfectionists at the expense of getting Republicans elected.”

Say what? Tillis has been on a non-stop YOLO warpath against Trump, attacking nearly every nominee and cabinet member since he announced he wouldn’t seek reelection — which threw the NC Senate seat into contention in the first place.

Tillis defeated the late Kay Hagan, a Democrat, for the seat. That’s ironic given he might have handed it back to the Democrats. Read the rest of the article, which is short, and he essentially takes another jab at Trump.

U.S. Senate Quick Hits:

Cooper campaigned in Asheville last Saturday and hit Winston-Salem on Thursday.

Whatley was in Wilson holding a “Make More, Keep More” event on Thursday and on Friday he was in Shelby with Congressman Tim Moore.

POLLING

Real Clear Polling’s average has Cooper over Whatley by 9 points, up from last week’s 8.6 points. Now look at the most recent polls, which all have Cooper leading, but the point spreads are all over the place:

Not unexpectedly, Cook Political Report moved the NC Senate race from lean Democrat to Likely Democrat on Tuesday.

Question unasked: Are polls reflecting registrations?

Polling Quick Hits:

WHAT I AM READING