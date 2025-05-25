Rev. William Barber, known for his "Moral Monday" protests at the NC General Assembly, as well as for his current ongoing "Poor People's Campaign," has been accused by his ex-wife of paying alimony using money from a nonprofit he operates.

Rev. William Barber at a 2022 GOTV event in Georgia. Image via YouTube.

Barber and his ex-wife Rebecca had been married for 40 years and the couple had four children together. Court records show their divorce was granted Nov. 22, 2024. They were married on Aug. 8, 1987, and separated "on or about" Oct.1, 2022.

Mediation on the alimony front failed, resulting in filings this past week drawing Barber's nonprofit, "Repairers of the Breach" (ROTB) into the mix.

At least ten financial institutions, two life insurance companies, and a mortgage company had affidavits of service in the court records. Additionally, a subpoena was issued for Ashely Furniture. Records also show "real property" assets for William Barber as 1608 N. Berkeley Boulevard in Goldsboro, NC and 307 Glaive Drive, Durham.

The court filings imply that the separation and divorce involved Barber being accused of marital misconduct.

Key points from the alimony counterclaim filed by Barber's ex-wife:

Plaintiff is employed by Yale University earns approximately $200,000.00 per year and has a non-profit.

Upon belief and understanding the Plaintiff earns income from other sources including, but not limited to, his non-profit organization.

That the Defendant alleges marital misconduct within the meaning of N.C. Gen. Stat. 50-16.1A on the part of the Plaintiff which occurred during the marriage and before the date of separation.

Marital misconduct under that statute can include a wide range of things from an affair to abuse, or involve money, or substance abuse.

Excerpt of N.C. Gen. Stat. 50-16.1A

Rebecca Barber's filing on May 22 asks to bring in a third-party plaintiff, in this case, William Barber's ROTB organization.

In the filing Rebecca Barber asserts ROTB accounts "appear to be commingled with both marital and separate assets of the parties," and cites her former husband's new wife as proof.

"The Plaintiff's personal entanglement with Repairers of the Breach, Inc. is further evidenced by the fact that his current wife, Della Owens, received compensation for years from the organization's payroll."

Rebecca Barber goes on to list the financial status and assets of ROTB from 2020 to 2023, which were in the millions.

Court filing by Rebecca Barber

"The nonprofit organization has functioned in capacity analogous to that of a spouse to Defendant, Rebecca Barber, by providing her with ongoing

financial support in the form of monthly payments," the filing states.

"In this case, Repairers of the Breach, Inc. has effectively availed itself of this action by acting at the direction of Plaintiff, William Barber, II, to deposit substantial funds into the joint personal account ofDefendant Rebecca Barber and Plaintiff, William Barber, II," per the filing. "These funds were represented to Defendant as spousal support and have formed the basis of Plaintiff's

financial contributions since separation."

Rebecca Barber's filing stops short of accusing her ex-husband and his organization of criminal activity, but says the money issues tied to ROTB “raise credible concerns regarding the misuse of nonprofit funds, improper financial disbursements, marital waste, and concealment of income.”

According to WRAL, William Barber "categorically" denied the ROTB allegations through his attorney Tamela Wallace. Rebecca Barber's latest motion to extend discovery in the case casts doubt on that denial.

The motion states that at William Baber's deposition, his "testimony revealed numerous expenses some of which may be personal expenditures, reimbursements, and additional income paid by Repairers of the Breach, Inc., on behalf of Rev. Barber."

"Defendant also believes Plaintiff may have directed funds from Repairers of the Breach, Inc., to himself or to third parties for personal benefit," the motion says. "These concerns are heightened by Plaintiff's entanglements with individuals affiliated with the organization."

The motion goes on to underscore the entanglements and sheds light on the marital misconduct claim by stating "Plaintiff's current wife previously served as his head of security through Repairers of the Breach, Inc. Moreover, in 2020, while still married to Defendant, Plaintiff cohabited for approximately ten (10) months with a former administrative assistant employed by Repairers."

The case, working its way through Durham County courts, can be accessed through the NC Judicial Branch's eCourts portal: 24CV008125-310 - William Barber, II VS Rebecca Barber.

More To The Story

ROTB's tax filings, along with its state chapter offshoots, can be viewed here.

The 2023 990 filings for ROTB shows the organization is in the red, with revenues of $5,186,375 and expenses of $6,007,361. Barber's compensation in that filing is listed as $224,570, and ROTB's total assets are listed as $8,267,818.

The 2023 filing also shows “other” program expenses of over $3.819 million of which there is no additional detail and there are no other specific disbursements that might match Rebecca Barber’s allegations.

Members of ROTB and clergy from other organizations were arrested at the U.S. Capitol during the first week of May while "praying for a moral budget."

Barber's "Poor People's Campaign" has been particularly active in anti-Trump and anti-Musk protests as part of nationwide demonstrations.

These protests have largely been orchestrated and supported by the Democratic Party and its local chapters, as well as the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Indivisible, and "50501," an anti-Trump protest group spawned on the left-leaning website Reddit.

Read more:

Barber's Poor People's Campaign will be staging a "march on Washington," on June 18.

Arrests at past Moral Monday events and protests organized by Barber’s groups are nothing new, and are, in fact choreographed. Participants often wear a colored arm band to designate they have volunteered to be arrested.

In 2017, Barber’s ex-wife Rebecca was often involved in the protests. During one such protest at the North Carolina legislature, 30 people were arrested including both William and Rebecca Barber and their daughter Rebekah.

William Barber, Rebekah Barber (daughter), and Rebecca Barber (2017 arrests)

Barber is the second prominent NC Democrat this week to make headlines over potential financial wrongdoing, following news that sitting Charlotte City Councilwoman Tiawana Brown and her two daughters had been indicted on COVID relief fund fraud charges.