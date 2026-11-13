The 2026 election cycle in North Carolina continues.

Democrats have flip-flopped Republicans for control of the General Assembly House but Republican control of the Senate is hanging on one race: Sen. Danny Britt of Robeson County.

Britt’s lead over Democrat Catina Hamm dropped from 268 on election night to 228 after provisional ballots were added this week. Post-provisional ballot results right now show Hamm taking Hoke and Scotland Counties while Britt has solidly taken Robeson. But — Military and overseas ballots still need to be added.

Britt’s campaign issued a statement earlier this week, noting Hamm’s campaign has “ legal avenues, like a recount, available if they’d like to pursue them, but the probability of a lead change is vanishingly small.”

“I’d like to thank my family, friends, and colleagues in the legislature for helping ensure every legal vote is counted. We stood up a ground operation in a matter of hours, and we’re nearing the finish line,” Britt said. “Those worried about tax hikes next year should have confidence that a Senate Republican majority will be in a position to fight them.”

County canvass begins today at 11 a.m. and some military and overseas ballots will be added. Mailed military and overseas citizen ballots postmarked by Election Day and arriving at county boards by 5 p.m. today will also be added to the counts.

Here are the key dates after today’s county canvass:

Nov. 16: Written recount demands in contests under county-board jurisdiction must be filed by 5 p.m.

Nov. 17: Recount demands in multicounty legislative districts and congressional races must be received by the NCSBE by noon.

Nov. 24: The NCSBE certifies the results at the state canvass starting at 11 a.m.

Recounts

As it stands today, Democrats will hold 71 seats in the General Assembly come January; one shy of a supermajority. There are a handful of races that may see recounts due to being within the 1% threshold. The following races figures reflect the vote difference after provisional ballots were added, with status updates:

House District 9: Democrat Claire Kempner leads Republican incumbent Rep. Tim Reeder by 225 votes (0.60% margin). (UPDATE: Reeder conceded late yesterday)

House District 20: Democrat Tim Merrick leads Republican Dane Scalise by 81 votes (0.20% margin).

House District 62: Democrat Shelly Headen leads Republican incumbent Rep. John Blust by 262 votes (0.6% margin).

House District 63: Democrat Ian Baltutis leads Republican Ryan Moffitt by 288 votes (0.88% margin). (UPDATE: Moffitt issued a concession statement on Nov. 11.)

One race has moved right up to the 1% threshold following provisional ballot additions:

House District 93: Democrat Charlie Wallin leads incumbent Republican Rep. Ray Pickett by 345 votes (1% margin). (UPDATED: Pickett has conceded to Wallin.)

The possible recount scenarios in congressional races has dropped from three to two after Rep. Greg Murphy (NC-03) conceded to his opponent Raymond Smith this week. Up until Nov. 10, Murphy led Democrat Raymond Smith by 233 votes, however, after provisional ballots were added the lead switched. Smith is now 293 votes up over Murphy, who issued a concession statement the following day. His concession was surprising given military and overseas ballots haven’t even been counted yet.

The two remaining congressional races include incumbent Republican Reps. Virginia Foxx (NC-05) and Davis Rouzer (NC-11).

Rouzer remains ahead over Kimberly Hardy by 2,272 votes. Foxx’s 99 vote deficit on election night has expanded to 355 in favor of her Democratic opponent Chuck Hubbard.

It’s not looking good for Foxx at this point but overseas and military ballots need to be added and the count stands at 17,046 as of the most recent report.

Should Foxx lose, North Carolina’s Congressional delegation will stand at 11 Democrats and three Republicans. Heading into the election the count was 10 Republicans and four Democrats.

Additionally, Republican Congressman Pat Harrigan (NC-10), who declared victory over his Democratic challenger Ashley Bell on election night, might see a recount called for. Harrigan still leads Bell by 2,485 votes (.084%) after new provisional ballots were counted. Bell has implied she may seek a recount, but overseas ballots are not likely to swing enough votes in her favor.

For more details, see the NC State Board of Elections’ recount explainer.

NC-09 Democrat drops “Affordability” facade for impeachment push

On election night, national Democrats across the board abandoned their affordability messaging in favor of targeting Trump administration officials and cabinet members.

Democrat Richard Ojeda, who defeated incumbent Republican Richard Hudson, seems to be on that bandwagon, issuing an X post calling for the impeachment of Sec. of War Pete Hegseth, adding the phrase “Tick Tock Asshole.”

This isn’t Ojeda’s first rodeo using inflammatory rhetoric. Last October, Ojeda threatened to “kick the shit” out of now-White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

The next speaker of the NC House

House Minority Leader Rep. Robert Reives (D-Chatham) is more than likely to become the next speaker of the North Carolina House. That outcome was readily apparent when Reives held a press conference this past Tuesday to outline the priorities of his new majority.

For some context, Republicans have held majorities in both chambers for the past 16 years and gained that advantage under Democrat drawn maps. That tenure, however, is a drop in the bucket compared to Democrats, who held the majority in the statehouse for roughly 112 years prior to the Tea Party wave in 2010. Now Democrats have won under Republican drawn maps. This is something to remember when Democrats bring up the topic of independent redistricting.

The press event lasted about and hour and, surprisingly, Reives took the podium solo; no other Democrats seemed to even be present.

Recurring themes included doing business differently by promising to work with Republicans to get things done, ending sessions on schedule, no poison pills or non-germane topics in bills, and changing the “atmosphere” surrounding floor debate, bills and amendments.

The initial message he offered was House Democrats would deliver on making things more affordable for families but he offered no explicit plans as to how they would do it.

“We’re not going to be able to solve every problem facing our state, but I promise you this: we’re going to work as hard as we can to make life more affordable and to deliver for you and your families,” said Reives. “And we will make sure that if we are not able to deliver, that we are very clear and succinct about the reason why. That’s why we were sent here, and we’re not going to forget that.”

Reives added, “But make no mistake, we understand that Democrats have won this chamber and we won it overwhelmingly. We have priorities that we want to see enacted.”

Reporting for North State Journal, I asked Reives about several items like the constitutional amendments and data centers, which will appear in articles that will drop next week. I also asked if he and House Democrats were sticking to affordability as their main priority.

Reives responded, “Yes, my top priority is by the time ‘28 comes around that people can feel, as best they can, some relief in their pocketbooks.”



He went on to imply any lack of progress would be the fault of Republicans, adding, “And when we don’t get that relief, I want to make sure they understand who it is that decided they shouldn’t get that relief. But it won’t be us.”

Earlier, Reives had also said, “Compromise is not capitulation. Compromise is the job.”

Look for my article on Reives’ press conference next week at North State Journal. There will be many more details and quotes in that report.

In the meantime, the press conference can be viewed on YouTube, but be sure to turn up the volume during the Q&A as some of the questions weren’t well-captured by the press conference room microphone.

Other News catching my eye

Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and his wife, Yolanda Hill, filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, listing roughly $767 in bank accounts against nearly $800,000 in debts. Look for a report from me on this at North State Journal next week.

In advance of Thanksgiving, Governor Stein pardoned Lord and Lady Stanley at the annual Turkey Pardon Ceremony.

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Catch up on this year’s election coverage in previous editions of More To The Story’s Old North State Update and find more recent 2026 elections coverage at the North State Journal.