North Carolina ranks 48th out of 50 states plus D.C. overall in teacher union strength according to the Fordham Institute’s 2026 report, A Crowded Table: Teacher Union Strength in 2026.

The state has two teacher groups affiliated with national unions: The NC Association of Educators (NCAE), which is an affiliate of the National Education Association, and the Professional Educators of North Carolina (PENC), which became an American Federation of Teachers (AFT) affiliate last year, amid complaints from PENC members.

Per the Fordham report, North Carolina falls into the weakest tier (Tier 5), alongside Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Mississippi as the bottom five states.



Key Rankings for North Carolina

The report evaluates unions across five equally weighted areas, each around 20% of the total score, using 59 measures from public data and a 2025 stakeholder survey.

Here is where North Carolina landed:

- Overall: 48th

- Area A: Resources and Membership — 32nd

- Area B: Involvement in Politics — 41st

- Area C: Labor and Bargaining Policies — 51st (dead last)

- Area D: Policy Wins and Losses — 29th (relative strength)

- Area E: Perceived Influence — 48th

Deeper Dive: Strengths and Weaknesses by Area

Resources and Membership (32nd)

The report says NC shows very low union density. Public-school teacher union membership ranked near the bottom and 51st in some metrics, with overall union membership among employees also very low.

Union Revenues per teacher (28th)

The report asked: Which states are unions’ annual revenues per teacher highest and lowest, after adjusting for local labor costs?

The answer: North Carolina ranked middle of the pack.

“After accounting for local labor costs, unions’ annual revenues per teacher are highest in New Jersey ($1,401), Alaska ($1,016), California ($931), Massachusetts ($926), and Washington ($868),” Fordham’s report says. “They’re lowest in South Carolina ($48), Texas ($48), Georgia ($51), Arkansas ($68), and Mississippi ($72).”



Involvement in Politics (41st)

The report says there was limited activity overall, with low candidate endorsements, modest financial contributions to candidates/parties, though it ranked 22nd in party donations (all to Democrats).

Teacher unions in NC were very weak relative to business interests, coming in next to dead last with no recorded spending on political ads in 2020/2022, which has NC tied for last in that metric.

However, NC stood out with relatively high strike activity — 2nd in number of strikes 2019–2024 and tied 3rd in share of districts striking.

Labor and Bargaining Policies (51st - dead last)

Since NC is a right to work state, collective bargaining is prohibited. Also, automatic payroll deductions are not allowed, teacher strikes are technically illegal yet the state keeps seeing “sick outs” used to get around that.

This year, the NCAE used national May Day protests to try and replicate the large turnout estimated at 20,000 at the 2019 Red for Ed protest. Teachers in around a dozen districts used “sick outs” to force school closures, putting 700,000 of the state’s 1.5 million students out of school that day.

The piggybacking/sick out strategy didn’t really work out though, media outlets pegged the attendance at 8,000, but overhead views by chopper told a different story. This was the crowd at the peak of the protest, and it’s hardly 8,000:

Well, at least Gandalf showed up.

For more images and details from that protest, check my X thread.

Read the backstory about the NCAE’s most recent protest (strike):



Policy Wins and Losses (29th)

NC devotes a high share of state K-12 spending to teacher salaries/benefits, ranking the state 2nd nationally as a result; something often underreported by the media in NC.

How high is that state share? Education is nearly 29% of the state budget. In state dollars for 2024-25, that translates to $12.75 billion, up from $12.6 billion in 2024-25.

The report does mention NC has lower per-pupil spending, ranking it 46th, and average teacher salaries ranks NC 43rd. But those rankings are ironically based in part on union claims, which don’t take into consideration some districts spend upwards of $20K per pupil and do not include teacher salary supplements, which in some districts can reach well over $10k.



Perceived Influence (48th)

The report says education stakeholders in NC view teacher unions as ‘relatively weak’ across the previously mentioned categories, landing NC unions near the bottom of states on the influence metric.

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NCAE’s membership

The Fordham report does go into the membership levels of teacher unions on a state-by-state basis, but there’s more to uncover.

The big takeaway: Since 2012, teacher unions in NC (mainly the NCAE) saw sharp membership declines, going from 49% to 21% of teachers — the second-largest drop nationally behind Wisconsin.

The last reported total by the state auditor on NCAE’s membership total was in 2024, with 25,679 members. But there is important context to that figure.

First, it is important to note there are around 90,260 K-12 public school teachers in NC as of the 2025-26 school year. That number has remained roughly the same over the past five years and hit a high ten years ago at over 95,000. Public charter school teachers add an additional 9,909 to the 2025-26 figure.

Second, the NCAE has annually refused to turn over its membership roster to the auditor for the audits of public sector associations. As of the last report in 2024, legislation dropped the auditor’s office being required to do these types of audits.

Third, while the NCAE is the larger of the two union affiliates in NC, it’s been padding its membership numbers for years by including retired members, possible future teachers, and public supporters as members versus just its dues paying membership.

That padding is very clear when one looks at the 337% jump between 2020 and 2021.

Read about the 2024 audit and how the NCAE padded its members totals in my article at North State Journal.