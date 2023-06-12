Report: During COVD, teacher union membership dropped, revenues grew
Mike Antonucci's report shows the NEA had a 70k drop in membership, $49M in revenue growth
A new report by Mike Antonucci published on The 74 Million’s website shows that during COVID national teacher union membership for the National Association of Educators (NEA) dropped by 70,000 yet re…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.