A Ravenscroft School teacher was attacked by a man with a long criminal history who broke into her home on Clay Street around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. The victim was beaten by the intruder while she was on the phone with 911, according to Raleigh Police.

When police arrived, they found 32-year-old Zoe Welsh “suffering from life-threatening injuries” and attempted medical aid until an ambulance arrived. Welsh succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Welsh taught science courses including AP Biology, Honors Biology, Biology in the Upper School of Ravenscroft, and was chair of the science department at the school.

Zoe Welsh - image via LinkedIn

Officers searched the area and located 36-year-old Ryan Vincent Camacho. He was taken into custody and is currently charged with first-degree murder and felony burglary. He remains in custody and no bond has been set, likely due to the implementation of Iryna’s Law, named after the woman murdered on Charlotte’s light rail system in August 2025.

Ryan Vincent Camacho - image via Wake County Bureau of Forensic Services

“I am deeply heartbroken for this mother, friend, and mentor to many in our community, and for the unimaginable trauma her family must endure,” Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ms. Welsh’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Whenever there is a loss of life in our community, it affects us all. As a department, we share in the sadness of this loss,” said Boyce. “The arrest of the suspect sends a strong message that criminal acts will not be tolerated in the City of Raleigh.

The Ravenscroft School issued a statement to the media:

“The Ravenscroft community is devastated by the loss of our beloved colleague and friend Zoe Welsh. Zoe has been a cornerstone of our Upper School Science Department and the Ravenscroft community for years. Her loss is deeply felt by all of us who had the privilege of working with her and learning in her classroom.”

Camacho has a long criminal history going back over two decades.

Including the current charges against him, records in the eCourts system show 24 cases for Camacho spanning Durham County and Wake County courts.

Charges have included multiple instances of burglar, theft and trespassing, as well as breaking and entering, discharge of a firearm into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon. Additionally, in the past he has been charged with misdemeanor stalking, misdemeanor larceny, injury to personal property, and violating parole.

The most recent prison records for Camacho show prison time for a 2019 conviction for discharging a weapon in an occupied building. Court records show that he was on parole at the time he attacked Welsh.

Screen capture of most recent activity for Camacho via Dept. of Public Safety

In August of this year, Camacho had been arrested for breaking and entering, injury to real property, and misdemeanor larceny in the 600 block of Washington Street in Raleigh. The location of that arrest is around a mile away from Welsh’s home.

Near the end of July 2025, Camacho took a plea deal in Durham District Court on breaking and entering, larceny and parole violation charges filed in early April last year. The breaking and entering charge was reduced from the original charge filed of “break/enter terrorize/injure,” and records show a sentence imposed of 120 days with 113 days credited for time served.

Arrest and court records show the arrests go back decades, including Wake County arrests in 2008 and 2010 related to being a fugitive sought by California for grand theft auto. Camacho was 19 during the 2008 arrest and 21 at the time of the 2010 arrest.

View Camacho’s Department of Public Safety incarceration record here.

