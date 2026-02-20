According to a press release issued on X by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), a theft ring was “dismantled” involving at least four people over the theft of vehicles and equipment. A warrant for a fifth person is also active.

The NCSBI said the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office asked for their help last October after multiple skid steers were stolen from Bobcat of Asheboro.

During that investigation, the Raleigh Police Department (RPD) Auto Theft Unit made connections with to a triangle-based theft group RPD said had been stealing “vehicles, dirt bikes, ATVs, UTVs, lawn equipment, and heavy equipment” in multiple jurisdictions across the state.

The NCSBI’s release said their agency coordinated with RPD, as well as Sheriff’s Offices in Wake, Yadkin, and Stokes Counties. The Clayton Police Department, the Durham Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force were also involved.

Many stolen items were recovered, drugs and cash were seized, as well as eight firearms.

Upon request, the NCSBI furnished the names of the four individuals who have been arrested as well as the fifth individual (pictured below), Chamodd Jamek Clagon, who had yet to be arrested as of the date the NCSBI responded to our request for information.

Chamodd Clagon

The four arrests included Anthony Devon White (25), Brian Duane Jones (32), Damon Jaquan Gresham (32), and Roger Amir Bell (31).

All four have previous arrest records in Wake County, and two have incarceration records on file with the N.C. Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Anthony Devon White

Current Charges:

11-07-2025 14-72(B)(2) LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER(YADKIN)

11-07-2025 14-2.4(A) FEL CONSP-FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY(YADKIN)

11-07-2025 14-51 FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY(YADKIN)

White has an extensive arrest record in Wake County of over a dozen arrests going back to 2016, including assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, and drug charges. DPS had no incarceration records for White.

Brian Duane Jones

Current Charges:

02-12-2026 14-71.1 POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM

Record show two prior arrests in Wake County for Jones. There were no DPS records located for Jones.

Damon Jaquan Gresham

Current Charges:

08-14-2024 14-2.4(A) FEL CONSP-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE(JOHNSTON)

12-23-2025 14-72(A) FELONY LARCENY

12-23-2025 14-56(A) BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEHICLE

Wake County records show 20 past arrests for Gresham going back to 2009. He also has an incarceration record with DPS that includes jail time for crimes spanning 2014 through 2022.

The 2022 conviction had multiple charges over a number of years and were consolidated for judgement. The charges he was convicted on included habitual breaking and entering, obtaining property through false pretenses (x2), speed/elude arrest, conspiracy, assault on a female, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, second degree burglary, and larceny over $1,000.

Gresham began the sentence for the 2022 convictions on July 6 of that year and was out on parole by Sept. 4, 2024 — an incarceration period of 2 years, 1 month, and 29 days. That’s several months short of the minimum sentence given to him of 2 years and seven months and the maximum of 4 years and 2 months.

Roger Amir Bell

Current Charges:

11-07-2025 14-2.4(A) FEL CONSP-FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY(YADKIN)

11-07-2025 14-72(B)(2) LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER(YADKIN)

11-07-2025 14-51 FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY(YADKIN)

Bell’s arrest was located into Wake County’s arrest database. That record shows he has had 15 other arrests in Wake County going back to 2010.

Bell also has an incarceration record on file with DPS for drug charges in 2020 and assault with the intent to inflict serious bodily injury in 2011. Both sets of charges resulted in probation.

