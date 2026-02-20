Quick Hit: Trump orders release of files on aliens
Trump's move comes after former President Obama's comments that 'aliens are real'
Readers of More To The Story know my obsession with UAPs, so this announcement by President Trump yesterday was catnip for me.
Sky News reported on the announcement, which Trump first made mention of while on Air Force One during a media gaggle. The report also explains a little backstory about remarks on a podcast by former President Barack Obama earlier this week in which he said, “aliens are real.”