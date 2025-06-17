Former FBI Agent John Guandolo sat down with journalist Lara Logan in May and had a lengthy discussion on Islam and the growing jihad threat within the United States.

Guandolo was asked to list the areas in the U.S that were considered to have Islamic jihadist activities that include internal fundraising. He named Texas overall as the worst state, listing Dallas and Houston with the latter being the "single worst city in America" for joint Islamic-Communist movement activity.

Guandolo also named the two areas most people have come to acknowledge as having a heavy Islam presence; Dearborn, Michigan, and the Twin Cities in Minnesota.



Additionally, Guandolo named New York City, parts of Los Angeles and Patterson, New Jersey, along with Kansas City, Wichita, Chicago, Phoenix, Denver, San Diego, Seattle, Portland, Tampa, and Atlanta.



North Carolina's major urban areas of North Carolina were also named, including Charlotte and the Triangle area, including Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.

Full episode: