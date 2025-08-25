On Aug. 18, Rev. William Baber’s Moral Monday, along with its various offshoots such as Repairers of the Breach, held a protest in Raleigh entitled, “A Southern Call to Conscience.”

Image taken from Repairers of the Breach on X: https://x.com/BRepairers/status/1957457569858945331

The theme was “policy murder," referring to the federal budget bill, changes to Medicaid, and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

Protesters displayed fake coffins as well as carried signs in the shape of coffins.

Image taken from the Repairers of the Breach on X: https://x.com/BRepairers/status/1957457569858945331

A series of speakers “testified” to their “truth,” following sermon-like introductory remarks by various religious leaders, with one speaker invoking the prophet Isaiah, condemning "unjust laws" that harm vulnerable populations, citing cuts to healthcare, food assistance, and protections for immigrants.

The Raging Grannies made their usual appearance, singing, “Oh, they can’t stop us. We won’t stop singing. It’s truth we’re bringing.”

The estimated number of attendees looks to be around 100-150 and were mainly older white people.

Image taken from video posted to YouTube of the Aug. 18 protest

The protesters marched in a “funeral procession” from the capitol building area to Sen. Ted Budd’s Raleigh office location. Base on the video, it does not appear that Barber marched with the attendees to Budd’s office.

When they arrived, there were more speeches followed by banging on the doors of the building while chanting "let them in."

After chanting for a while, a woman and a man came to the door and ushered two of the organizers in, telling them the crowd could not come in because, "we have other tenants in the building."

While the organizers spoke with the woman, the crowd outside started yelling, "we vote too!"

The woman and man who answered the door were representatives of other tenants in the building, who told the organizers that no one from Sen. Budd's office was there and would deliver the letter to Budd from the protesters to his office for them.

The protest ended with a Franciscan benediction, blessing the crowd for “discomfort at easy answers,” “anger at injustice,” “tears for those who suffer,” and “foolishness to believe you can make a difference.”

The crowd responded with, “Forward together, not one step back.”

The day before the Raleigh protest, Rev. Barber was in Jackson, Mississippi, giving a speech on the same “call to conscience” theme.