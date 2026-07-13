According to a press release by Democracy NC, a coalition of left-leaning groups in the state will be making over a dozen stops on a “Freedom Rising” tour.

The tour was set up in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s April decision in Louisiana v. Callais, which they say “gutted the last legal protection Black voters had against discriminatory maps.”

The groups joining Democracy NC include Black Voters Matter, Common Cause North Carolina, Forward Justice, NC Black Alliance, NC Counts Coalition, and the NC NAACP.

Per the release, the campaign aims to organize and mobilize Black voters in communities most affected by discriminatory redistricting maps - a.k.a the “Black belt” of North Carolina.

The Supreme Court ruling has already led to the dismissal of a federal lawsuit by Black voters challenging discriminatory North Carolina Senate districts in the Black Belt.

The release also points to Republican-led map redraws, including changes to Congressional District 1. The NC NAACP lost its legal challenge to those maps.

Organizing Director Marques Thompson of Democracy NC framed the tour as a grassroots response rooted in historical precedent, declaring that communities will organize and “move the masses” despite the erosion of legal protections.

The tour stops are listed below, with the final stop in late August in Raleigh:

July 10 — Greenville, Pitt County

July 11 — Warrenton, Warren County

July 11 — Laurinburg, Scotland County

July 14 — Tarboro, Edgecombe County

July 21 — Roanoke Rapids, Halifax County

July 23 — Wilson, Wilson County

July 28 — Havelock, Craven County

July 30 — Jacksonville, Onslow County

August 1 — Fayetteville, Cumberland County

August 6 — Goldsboro, Wayne County

August 8 — Winston-Salem, Forsyth County

August 15 — Lillington, NC, Harnett County

August 22 — Windsor, Bertie County

August 29 — Raleigh, Wake County

The press release also includes a link for more information or to “RSVP,” however the website doesn’t appear to be in operation as of this article: