Under the Trump administration’s first year, cutting waste and abuse was a priority and DOGE was spawned to find it, which it did with some success.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum made a startling claim during a Subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies hearing held on April 20. His remark has largely flown under the radar but it is well-worth hearing about.

During the hearing, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) went on a bit of a tirade about the cuts DOGE made in 2025, listing various cuts to Wildlife Conservation and other items that fall under Burgum’s agency. She asked Burgum if funding cuts meant these programs would suffer.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT)



She likely wasn’t prepared for Burgum’s answers.

Burgum said he “didn’t think so at all,” explaining what she sees as cuts was actually certain programs being moved to different parts of his agency.

DeLauro asked what was happening with two state and wildlife grants, which she said was “slated for total elimination.” When asked to clarify, she then characterized them as being targeted for “steep cuts.”

“There was a review done on the grants side,” said Burgum. “And that is an area where there has been substantial review.”

“We found organizations that were receiving grants from Interior, where 80 to 100 percent of the revenue of that NGO was a grant from the federal government.”



“And yet those organizations, we were the sole source of their revenue, but they would have a CEO making $650,000 and four $400,000 lobbyists,” Burgum told DeLauro, at which point she started to interrupt him and a bit of back and forth ensued.

Watch the exchange:

At a budget hearing on Monday, DeLauro came after EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin on climate change and apparently told him to drink weed killer. Zeldin was having none of it.