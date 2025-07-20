Quick Hit: Illegal Alien arrests in NC for rape, heroin and statutory rape
Plus, a fugitive illegal alien wanted in Indiana caught in Iredell County
More illegal alien arrests for serious crimes in North Carolina that include rape, trafficking heroin and statutory rape of a child under the age of 15.
Hat tip (yet again) to @immigrantcrimes on X:
Additionally, an illegal alien evading law enforcement in Indiana was caught in Iredell County.
Marvin Vasquez-Martinez, 19, was wanted in Indiana for charges of rape and child molestation. He was taken to the Iredell Detention Center and a magistrate made sure he wasn't going anywhere by issuing him a $1 million secured bond.
