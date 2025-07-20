More illegal alien arrests for serious crimes in North Carolina that include rape, trafficking heroin and statutory rape of a child under the age of 15.

Hat tip (yet again) to @immigrantcrimes on X:

Additionally, an illegal alien evading law enforcement in Indiana was caught in Iredell County.

Marvin Vasquez-Martinez, 19, was wanted in Indiana for charges of rape and child molestation. He was taken to the Iredell Detention Center and a magistrate made sure he wasn't going anywhere by issuing him a $1 million secured bond.

