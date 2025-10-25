Some alarming yet predictable news dropped this week: A Gazan man who allegedly participated in the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel was arrested in Louisiana by federal authorities.

33-year-old Mahmoud Amin Ya’Qub al-Muhtadi was hiding out in Lafayette on a fraudulent visa issued by the Biden administration, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

“After hiding out in the United States, this monster has been found and charged with participating in the atrocities of October 7 — the single deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“While nothing can fully heal the scars left by Hamas’s brutal attack, this Department’s Joint Task Force October 7 is dedicated to finding and prosecuting those responsible for that horrific day, including the murder of dozens of American citizens,” Bondi said. “We will continue to stand by Jewish Americans and Jewish people around the world against anti-Semitism and terrorism in all its forms.”

The DOJ’s complaint alleges he is a member of multiple terrorist organizations and took part in the Oct. 7 attack, arming himself and recruiting others to act:

According to court documents, Al-Muhtadi is an operative for the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s (DFLP) military wing, the National Resistance Brigades (NRB, also known as the Martyr Umar al-Qasim Forces), a Gaza-based paramilitary group that participated in the Hamas-led terrorist attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.



As alleged, on the morning of Oct. 7, 2023, Al-Muhtadi learned about the Hamas invasion, armed himself, gathered others, and crossed into Israel with the intention of assisting in Hamas’s terrorist attack. According to the complaint, Al-Muhtadi’s phone utilized a cell tower located near Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel – the location of a horrifying massacre by Hamas and its supporters resulting in the deaths of many civilians, including at least four American citizens.

Al-Muhtadi was discovered to be in the U.S. by JTF 10-7, the task force established in February by Bondi to investigate those who committed the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The complaint says Al-Muhtadi applied for a visa in June 2024 and details the lies he told about his background in the application that included a set of sworn statements.

Al-Muhtadi was first living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was in contact with an individual on social media last September where he was told he was being watched and the person told him to not post photos that would flag him as a terrorist to the U.S. government.

Well, that advice apparently was followed up until Feb. 20 of this year when Al-Muhtadi posted pictures of a glock online along with a photo of himself loading the gun.

Screenshot taken from DOJ criminal complaint

A few days after the DOJ announced the arrest, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) issued a letter to DHS Sec. Kristi Noem, asking her to audit all visa applications from high risk countries that were granted by the Biden administration.

“Since October 7, 2023, thousands of visa applications from Palestinians have been processed through Egypt, often without adequate review of digital footprints or terrorist watchlist cross-checks,” Cotton wrote. “I urge DHS to conduct an audit of all visas issued through high-risk countries since 2021, prioritizing potential affiliations with Hamas or other designated terrorist groups.”

Cotton also wrote, “To prevent future breaches, DHS must implement enhanced social media monitoring for visa applicants from high-risk regions and establish mandatory real-time FBI watchlist checks to ensure no terrorist slips through undetected.”