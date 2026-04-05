North Carolina Democratic Party Vice Chair Jonah Garson, an attorney by trade, was selected by the Orange County Democratic Party’s nominating committee to fill the remainder of now-former Sen. Graig Meyer’s Senate District 23 seat.

Image of Garson via the NC Democratic Party’s website

Garson issued a video statement on Facebook thanking the committee and the others who put their name in for the seat.

Meyer announced on March 9 that he would be resigning to take the role of executive director at the left-leaning North Carolina Justice Center. On March 18, Garson announced his bid for the seat.

That bid came with concerns from fellow Democrats like Durham Sen. Sophia Chitlik about his past alleged behavior stemming from anonymous complaints in an email last year (below) of past cocaine use at the Democratic Party’s annual Unity Dinner, as well as getting "handsy," with women.

Garson denied the allegations in statement to CBS affiliate WNCN.

The General Assembly’s short session will begin soon and Gov. Josh Stein is expected to appoint Garson to the seat early this week.

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