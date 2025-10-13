Disney is said to be raising ticket prices for its parks in Florida and California.

Visitors to Disneyland will face the largest price jumps. The park’s Tier 6 one-day ticket, used on the busiest, highest-demand days, rose $18 to $224 per adult — a 126% jump over the past decade, according to MickeyVisit.com.



The popular five-day Park Hopper pass, that grants access to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, rose $39 to $655. The park’s Lightning Lane Multi-Pass rose 6.25% to $34 when purchased ahead of time, MickeyVisit.com reported.

In Orlando, Walt Disney World raised its peak one-day ticket price by $10, pushing it to $209. Annual passes rose between $20 and $80.



Parking fees also increased by $5 for both standard and preferred options.

Is this due to customer demand or is it to pay for the billions in new rides and theme park additions in the company’s Florida parks?

The Orlando parks currently have construction walls up in three of its four parks: Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and the Magic Kingdom.

The walls came down on construction in the fourth park, Epcot, just last year.

A few years ago, our family went to Disney in Orlando. I’ve been to those parks dozens of times in the past and have never had such a dismal (and expensive) visitor experience as I did during that vacation.

In a nutshell, my assessment was that Disney has priced out their bread and butter middle-class families by nickel and diming them to death. And I stand by that assessment as we are browsing options for 2026.

I was chained to Disney’s Genie +app for everything from dining reservations to booking lightning lanes and virtual cues, the line waits were insane (over 180 minutes for some), the food was subpar in most cases for the price you paid. The minimum we spent on a meal for our family of four was around $88.

The lightning lane booking was a nightmare for two reasons.

One, having to get up at the crack of dawn to get our family set up with ride passes for the day.

And two, the cost -- the pricing fluctuated for each park during our trip and it was anywhere from $28 per person per day to $108.

Also, some rides are not included in the general lightning lane rate and you have to buy additional passes that at that time cost anywhere from $22 to over $40.

