Gallup has another piece of bad polling news for Democrats.

Democrats were polling at 43% in September 2024 and dropped to 38% on/or during the November 2024 election.

This past week, Gallup found that Democrat favorability ratings had dropped to a new record low of 34% which is the lowest Gallup has measured for the group in its trend since 1992. The previous low was 36% in 2014.



The Republican Party had also dipped to 38% from 44% after the election of Donald Trump, which is par for the course for ruling party favorability.

Despite this, Gallup finds the silver lining for Democrats, writing, “Democratic gains in party affiliation have occurred despite the party’s poor public image.”

"Seventy-three percent of Democrats now have a positive opinion of the party," Gallup's report states. "This is down sharply from 87% in the prior reading in November and contrasts with a 91% favorable rating of the Republican Party among Republican identifiers."

Gallup also noted independents are a big factor — with 27% of that group rating the Democratic Party favorably, "essentially tying the low of 25% from November 2014." Republicans are only up one percentage point at 28% with independents.

Overall, Gallup found Americans see Republicans as more competent to run the government. Gallup didn’t write their report headline in that tone, but rather the report states, “Democratic Party Not Seen as More Capable Than GOP.”

Here is the accompanying chart (below).

Given the recent news and document dumps related to the Russia Collusion hoax, if Gallup were to revisit the last two items on the list, one might expect a shift.

Gallup’s poll is not much off from what CNN’s Harry Enten said earlier in August.



Enten was very blunt about the Democratic Party’s image, citing three polls with the party underwater including a past Gallup poll showing the party 26 points down.

On the party’s apparent inability to find a Democratic frontrunner for president in 2028, Enten said, “It is a complete and utter mess. It is messier than a hoarder's basement.”

“Yes, I think that that is in large part of what's going on is one of the reasons why there is no frontrunner,” Enten said when asked if the Democrat’s image was a factor.

“Nobody wants to put anybody up at the top of their ballot list is because at this particular point, the Democratic brand is in the basement,” Enten said. “It is total and complete garbage in the mind of the American public.”

Things have gotten so dire for Democrats that the NY Times published an article of an astonishing level of ignorance across the board. The op-ed pushes the idea that every lever of checks and balances must be ‘abolished’ so Democrats can take back power — forever.

Then again, one could look at this article as “Ross Douthat gonna Ross Douthat.”

According to Victor David Hanson, the Democrat Party has “collapsed.”



Share More to the Story by A.P. Dillon

Related Reading: