Former Gov. Roy Cooper's recent post on X about Hurricane Helene had some users reacting with disbelief and anger.

Cooper's post included some of his photo ops in Chimney Rock, and claimed the area was recovering "despite being left behind by a broken Washington."

Western NC resident Matt Van Swol, who has been very vocal about the lack of help from both the Cooper and Biden administrations, reminded the former governor of where he was when Helene made landfall.

Other responses ranged from "You left us in WNC to die, scumbag," to calling Cooper a hypocrite, a gaslighter, and multiple responses similar to one that read, "DC was not their problem. You were. They are thriving today, in spite of you."

But D.C. was part of the problem, as evidenced by the Biden-Harris mismanagement, including FEMA's money issues and political discrimination issues, which prompted the NC General Assembly to pass a bill banning political discrimination when it comes to disaster aid.

Senate Bill 251 was passed to directly address reports that FEMA employees had been ignoring or passing over homes of Trump supporters. To his credit, in late June Gov. Josh Stein signed the bill, which had vast bipartisan support in both chambers of the legislature.

Cooper's post was also called out as “whitewashing” his record by the NCGOP.

The post is arguable also tone deaf given the horrendous hurricane recovery track record of his now discarded NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR).

As MTTS reported last year, the NC National Guard left the area on Nov. 22, just before Thanksgiving. The Governor has control over the state's national guard and all attempts to get answers from Cooper's office about the withdrawal went unanswered.

Additionally, following Hurricane Helene, it was reported that neither Cooper nor former President Joe Biden assigned a ‘hurricane czar’ to communicate between the state and federal government about Helene recovery efforts.

In his march 2025 opinion article on Stein taking over and Cooper’s disaster track record, Andrew Dunn wrote that Cooper had “intentionally” never appointed such a person for Hurricane Helene.

“With Cooper out of office, his shield is gone,” Dunn wrote. “And his own emergency management director recently confirmed what many suspected — the Cooper administration intentionally never appointed a disaster recovery coordinator, the very role FEMA recommends for every state to ensure effective disaster response.”

Share More to the Story by A.P. Dillon