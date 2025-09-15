Brown loses reelection bid

Following an indictment for COVID fraud charges in May, Democratic Charlotte City Councilmember Tiawana Brown lost her bid for reelection in this past Tuesday's primary.

Joi Mayor locked up the seat, beating Brown by a steep margin of nearly 50% to 25%. It's a stark difference to Brown’s 2023 win over Republican James Bowers where she took in 78% of the vote.

Brown and her two daughters were indicted on charges related to 15 false applications for COVID-19 relief funds totaling $124,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

The last moment in the legal case against Brown was a continuance motion.

For those who want to keep tabs on this case, the docket number in Pacer Monitor is 3:2025cr00106 and the case title is “USA v. Brown et al - Tiawana Brown.”

In looking up Brown’s case, a second one popped up, “USA v. Brown, et al,” which was filed in NC’s Western District in July 12, 1991. That case terminated on Nov. 11, 1999. There were appeals made in 2010, which appear to have been dismissed.

Most of the documents for that 1991 case are no longer available making it difficult to know what the exact charges were, but a September 2010 “Motion/Application for Writ of Garnishment/Execution,” says she was ordered to “pay $57,899.91 for an assessment, fine and/or restitution…”

Read the backstory:

Most Democrats have favorable view of Socialism

A Sept. 8 Gallup poll shows the Democratic Party has its highest ever favorable view of Socialism at 66%, an increase of 36 points over the last time the question was asked in 2021.

"Democrats are the only partisan group of the three that views socialism more positively than capitalism — 66% to 42%, respectively," Gallup reported. "Independents are modestly more pro-capitalism than pro-socialism (51% vs. 38%), while Republicans are overwhelmingly so (74% vs. 14%)."

In terms of a favorable view of Capitalism, Democrats came in at 30%, GOP at 86%, and Independents at 57%.

Overall, Americans view Socialism negatively (57%), but that number is down from 61% in 2021.

Gallup also reported that small businesses saw overwhelmingly positive support from Americans.

"Americans are overwhelmingly positive toward small business (95%) and free enterprise (81%), as they have consistently been," according to Gallup.

They are far more negative toward big business, with 37% rating it positively and 62% negatively."