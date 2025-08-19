BOLO for southern Wake County residents: 27-year-old Jonathan Escobedo-Ramirez, an illegal alien sex offender, is currently on the loose after evading Apex police.

Via Apex Police on Facebook

On Aug. 18, Apex Police Department issued multiple updates on Facebook, noting the search began around 8:33 a.m. and police called things off after being unable to locate him at around noon.

** UPDATE 12:04 **

After an exhaustive search of the area, we have been unable to locate this suspect and are calling off the search. Please continue to "be on the lookout" for this wanted fugitive and call 911 immediately if you see him. Thank you for your patience and support.



** UPDATE 11:37 **

Photo updated



** UPDATE 10:50 **

We are continuing search operations for the wanted subject. Law enforcement officers were attempting to arrest the subject for multiple warrants associated with sex offenses when he fled on foot earlier this morning. He is believed to be contained by a police perimeter in a wooded area and there is no known risk to public safety at this time. Again, if you have any information as to this subject's whereabouts, contact Apex Police immediately.



** Information Notice 08:33am **

Apex PD is currently searching for a wanted subject who fled from police in the area of Lufkin Road and East Williams in Apex. There is a significant police presence in the area, including police drones and K9s, but no known risk to the public at this time. The suspect is described as a Hispanic, adult male, about 5' tall, last seen wearing a neon yellow shirt. If you are in the immediate area and see someone matching this description, please call 911. We will post additional details as appropriate. Please avoid this area if possible.

This is the area where police lost the suspect, near Lufkin Road on highway 55, a major thoroughfare between Apex and Holly Springs:

The U.S Department of Homeland Security (HHS) is also searching for Escobedo-Ramirez, who was convicted in 2018 of sexual battery against a 14-year-old in 2018.

“Jonathan Escobedo-Ramirez is a criminal illegal alien who came back in the country after being removed by ICE,” HHS spokesman Lindsay Williams told media outlets.

HHS said Escobedo-Ramirez has been back in the U.S. for about eight years after previously being deported for illegally entering the country and based on public records, he apparently has multiple warrants for sex offenses in at least two states since his reentry.

In 2018 Escobedo-Ramirez was charted with second degree forcible rape but was convicted of sexual battery in Orange County and only received a sentence of 60 days in the Orange County Detention Center.

That 60 days included time he served awaiting trial. When he was released, he was required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Escobedo-Ramirez was also cited for excessive speeding and having no license in Mecklenburg County in 2017 and in 2016, he was charged with DWI in Orange County.

Anyone seeing Escobedo-Ramirez or knowing if his whereabouts should call 911.