The Asheville City Council’s “reparations” plan has reportedly been abandoned, according to a post by area resident Matt Van Swol. His post on X was replied to by U.S. DOJ Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.

Van Swol’s post was confirmed after reviewing Asheville City Council meeting materials, including the Community Reparations Committee’s final report to the city council. The report was delivered on Sept. 9; nearly five years after the formation of the committee.

The final report’s recommendation areas are similar to that of the draft report previously submitted to the city council. However, the final report lacked any spending recommendations and the council took no actions to approve any funding.

The dropping of the reparations plan followed a warning letter from Dhillon to the Asheville City Council, in which she said if the plan was implemented, it “would violate federal civil rights law.”

In June of 2021, the Asheville City Council first announced it was making an “initial $2.1 million” appropriation to fund “reparations,” with the money coming from the proceeds of a city-owned land sale.

Aside from the $2.1 million in 2021, the Buncombe County’s FY2023 budget allocated $2 million for “immediate and short-term” reparations recommendations.

Read more about Asheville’s reparations plan:

