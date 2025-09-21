Just 95 of the 215 Congressional House Democrats voted yes to a resolution honoring the life of Charlie Kirk and condemning his assassination. Of the remainder, 58 voted no, 38 voted present and 22 did not vote.

“Less than HALF the Democratic caucus voted to honor Charlie Kirk and condemn political violence,” wrote NC Congressman Mark Harris. “Disgraceful.”

All North Carolina Republican House members voted yes.

How did the other North Carolina Congressional Democrats vote?

Don Davis (NC-01) and Deborah Ross (NC-02) voted yes.

Valerie Foushee (NC-04) voted no.

Alma Adams (NC-12) voted present.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (R-NY) comment ahead of the vote started with a promising first few sentences. Then she attacked Kirk in a very personal manner.

“His rhetoric and beliefs were ignorant, uneducated, and sought to disenfranchise millions of Americans, far from the working quote, working tirelessly to promote unity, unquote, asserted by the majority in this resolution,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The NY Congresswoman went further.



“It is equally important that Congress does unite to reject the government's attempt to weaponize this moment into an all-out assault on free speech across the country,” said Ocasio-Cortez, adding “All in the name of Charlie Kirk.”

Ocasio-Cortez's comments followed remarks made earlier that day by Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who during a committee meeting on crime in Washington, D.C., perpetuated a debunked conspiracy theory that Kirk's assassin was "MAGA."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was having none of Crockett's nonsense, almost immediately calling her out.

Congressional antics aside, today is the national memorial service for Kirk being held in Arizona. The service will start at 11 a.m. MST (1 p.m. EST) and is being held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Kirk’s widow Erika will all give remarks.

Others who will pay tribute include White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr., House Speaker Mike Johnson, news personality Tucker Carlson, White House adviser Stephen Miller, and Sergio Gor, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.

In lieu of flowers, the public is encouraged to honor Charlie’s legacy by supporting tpusa.com.

The Department of Homeland Security has designated the memorial a “Level 1 Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) event,” which is the highest security rating used by the agency for large public events that could be security targets such as the Super Bowl.

The memorial service will be streamed on Charlie Kirk’s Rumble account.

Share More to the Story by A.P. Dillon