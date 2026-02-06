Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #6 for 2026.

General Assembly News



No Budget, But A Property Tax Pivot

The NC House and Senate are deadlocked in their budget negotiations over personal and business tax rate reduction triggers. Now we have both chambers pivoting to property taxes.

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) announced a group of senators will be looking at property tax reform possibilities for the state. Berger is playing a bit of catch up as House Speaker Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) did the same thing — last December.

Data Centers & Going Nuclear

Outlet WFAE reported that the General Assembly’s Energy Policy Commission met on February 3 for the first time in nearly two years to discuss advancing nuclear energy amid growing demand from AI data centers.

Duke Energy proposes prioritizing nuclear power—including small modular reactors (SMRs) near Belews Creek and potential larger reactors—over offshore wind, while phasing out coal (e.g., retiring Belews Creek Steam Station by 2040).

Some lawmakers, like Sen. Tim Moffitt (R-Guilford), advocate pausing coal retirements to transition to a reliable nuclear baseload and called for an energy policy “driven by courage” rather than fear, referencing past incidents like Three Mile Island,” per WFAE.

Federal incentives, such as the 48E Investment Tax Credit covering up to half of costs and overruns and low-interest loans, support these efforts, though critics note SMRs may be more expensive per unit than traditional large reactors due to limited economies of scale.

Keep an eye on the SMRs. This was already ramping up as a national topic in 2025 and it’s likely going to be a hot topic in NC this year.

Page Breaks The Family rule

Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page, Senate Leader Phil Berger’s primary opponent, broke the unwritten rule of ‘you don’t attack a candidate’s family’ this past week.

Berger took a different path, sitting down with Spectrum News’ Tim Boynum for an interview on his race. That interview is behind a Spectrum subscriber paywall at the moment, but you can view it by clicking the second link when accessing the video. The interview will also likely show up on the outlet’s YouTube channel at some point. Page, who is included throughout the interview, also talked to Boynum three months ago.

The clip is about 20 minutes long, including an introduction portion by Boynum, backstory on Berger’s career, and clips of Page. The interview included the controversy with pushing for casinos in Berger’s area, which didn’t come to pass. Berger said he talked to Page about it and then came out against it, claiming Page “saw it as an opportunity.”

Boynum brings up some polling that has Page ahead, but questions if those polls can be trusted. When asked about Page calling him an “absentee senator,” Berger said, “He can say what he wants to. The truth is that I’ve been in this community for decades.” Berger cited his decades of work as a lawyer, volunteer, and his legislative representation of the Rockingham area.

The interview then segued to Page saying Berger hasn’t done anything for the area, particularly economically, and cited a population decline he tied to kids leaving for college and “not coming back.” Berger pushed back, noting Purina had moved into Rockingham County, that he saved their main hospital from closing, and touted his income tax reforms as “helping everybody” in the state, and other accomplishments like the Opportunity Scholarship Program and bringing major aerospace projects to the state.

Boynum asked Page about becoming a freshman senator, replacing Berger, who, without question, is the most powerful politician in the state. Page painted his possible win over Berger as a “reboot.”

Watch the interview all the way through. Don’t skip the portion starting around the 11:39 minute mark, which is where Boynum brings up Trump’s endorsement of Berger. If this race gets any tighter, the big question will be whether or not Trump sweeps in to boost Berger.

It’s worth noting for the first time I can recall, Berger has gone on offense in his reelection campaign by launching an X account to attack his opponent, the Berger Warroom. Page has his own X account as well, much of which counters Berger’s posts.

U.S. Senate Updates

Cooper’s COVID Prison Release Agreement Comes Back To Haunt Him

An article by FOX News this week questions if DeCarlos Brown Jr. was released under Roy Cooper’s COVID-era prisoner release lawsuit settlement.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) issued a press release with a long list of statements from officials like NRSC Chair Sen. Tim Scott, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, as well as a host of NC Republican elected officials. Read those relevant statements in my X post.

This item has some teeth despite Cooper’s teflon past of avoiding controversies sticking to him, but the controversy has become very muddied in the 24 hours since the story broke. Check out my write-up, which went live this morning over at North State Journal.

Dupre Disqualified

Margot Dupre, a Republican candidate for NC’s U.S. Senate seat, was disqualified by the State Board of Elections from participating in the March Primary on Wednesday.

After an over three hour meeting filled with testimony and evidentiary submissions, the Board upheld the challenge to her candidacy and found her use of a UPS store as her address did not meet the residency requirements.

The Board said her name would appear on the March Primary ballot but those votes would not be counted for her. The Board also told Dupre she has a chance of getting on the November ballot if she fixes her registration address as either write-in candidate or as an unaffiliated candidate, if she obtains the required signatures.



NC Democrats Pitt Morrow Against Whatley

This week the NC Democratic Party (NCDP) has been amplifying comments made by Michele Morrow bashing the man she has to get by in the primary, Michael Whatley, and claiming he’s “lost in Washington.”

The audio uploaded by the NCDP to YouTube has no identifying description of when or where the 52-second clip originates. Based on the quality of the sound, this was likely a political tracker following Morrow and recording her speeches at local GOP events or similar venues.

Polling

Real Clear Polling’s average still has Cooper over Whatley by 8.6 points as of this morning.

Folks who have followed this Substack know I sounded the alarm on the 2026 midterms and Republicans needing to pivot to the economy — and FAST.

Well, check out this polling that unfortunately proves me right.

Articles To Check Out