Project Veritas confronts attorney of woman ordered to pay legal fees at his Raleigh home
Shirley Teter's Attorney, Jonathan Sasser, avoided questions from PV's James O’Keefe
The attorney for the woman ordered to pay legal fees to Project Veritas refused to answer questions from the organization’s founder, James O’Keefe.
Earlier this month, Shirley Teeter was ordered to pa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.