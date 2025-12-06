Progressives align with DSA in North Carolina
A look at the Democratic Socialists of America (Part III)
The Progressive Caucus of the North Carolina Democratic Party (PCNCDP) positions itself as the progressive wing within the state Democratic Party.
The caucus has platforms that emphasize the need for government intervention and control similar to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) to address economic issues it describes as “economic hardship,” as well as social inequities, immigration, trans rights, and environmental justice.
