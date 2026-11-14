North Carolina County Boards of Election held their canvass meetings yesterday.

There were a handful of House races that were close, but three Republicans in didn’t wait for the county canvass and conceded to their Democratic opponents: Rep. Ray Pickett (Nov. 13), Rep. Tim Reeder (Nov. 12) and Ryan Moffitt (Nov. 11).

Congressman Greg Murphy also conceded prior to county canvass despite being behind by only .12%. That number shifted slightly with final canvass results showing him behind by 258 votes, or .11%

Races that are still open after county canvass:

Senate District 24

Sen. Danny Britt v. Catina Hamm (D)

Britt remains ahead by 255 votes (.40%) after county canvass.

House District 20

Dane Scalise (R) v. Tim Merrick (D)

Scalise is trailing by only 77 votes after New Hanover County’s canvass. When asked Friday about requesting a recount, Scalise declined to comment.

House District 62

Rep. John Blust (R) v. Shelly Headen (D)

Blust is trailing Democrat Shelly Headen by 267 votes (.62%) in unofficial post-canvass results.

U.S. House NC-05

Virginia Foxx (R) v. Chuck Hubbard (D)

Foxx trails by 331 votes after county canvasses. The DCCC called on her to concede on Friday. Earlier in the week, Foxx stated counting was not finished, implying she will wait to the very end.

U.S. House NC-07

David Rouzer (R) v. Kimberly Hardy (D)

Rouzer leads by by roughly 2,311 votes after canvass. He declared victory earlier in the week but Hardy hasn’t conceded.

Outstanding Congressional Race Totals - Post-County Canvas

Recount requests are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 for the two House districts.

All others are the following day by noon.

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More To The Story

I received a number of emails asking how the NC 2026 results stacked up to the 2010 Tea Party wave with respect to the two legislative chambers.

As of county canvass (Nov. 13), there are some close races which could still shift with recounts or provisional/mail ballot finalization, but the overall magnitude of the seat change is already clear and directly comparable to 2010.

The 2026 midterms produced a Democratic seat flip in the North Carolina General Assembly that is similar in raw scale to the Republican wave of 2010.

Both elections were classic midterm waves that reversed long-standing majorities and produced large net gains concentrated in competitive districts. Also, both 2010 and 2026 occurred under maps drawn by the party that previously held power.

The 2010 shift was historically larger in the sense that it flipped both chambers of the General Assembly after more than a century of Democratic dominance.

The 2026 shift is more chamber-specific, with the House control changing hands and the Senate supermajority broken.

While results are still unofficial for this year, here’s a quick look by the numbers.

2010: A total of 27 seats changed hands, all previously held by Democrats. Republicans gained 11 Senate seats and 15 House seats, plus one unaffiliated who later switched to Republican. Republicans took control of both chambers.

2026 (unofficial): A total of roughly 26 seats changed hands. Democrats gained 4 Senate seats and 22 House seats. Like 2010, there is also one unaffiliated win. Democrats took the House; Republicans retained a narrow Senate majority but lost their veto-proof supermajority.

In 2010, the unaffiliated candidate was Bert Jones in House District 65, who defeated longtime Democratic incumbent Nelson Cole. Jones had previously been a Republican but left the party over concerns about out of control spending and wanting a more limited government. Post-election he chose to caucus with House Republicans and in September 2011 switched his affiliation to Republican. He served as a Republican through 2018, at which time he chose not to seek re-election.

In 2026, the unaffiliated candidate is April Montgomery in House District 51. She narrowly defeated Republican Charles Taylor by 412 votes (1.5%). So far, Montgomery, who lives in Sanford in Lee County, has said she has no intention of caucusing with either party and has pledged to host town halls, be transparent, and work across party lines.

Montgomery has been quoted as saying, “Voters don’t want politics as usual. When I go to the legislature, I will only be beholden to the people, a representative who’s independent in name and in action.”

A look at her voting record, which goes back to 2003, shows she’s pulled ballots for both parties (8 Democratic, 3 Republican) and one nonpartisan ballot. The rest of her 35 voting records are for general or municipal elections. Most recently, she pulled the Republican ballot for the state’s March 3 primary.

Montgomery also has a prior registration in Durham spanning 2000-2002, where she pulled the Democratic ballot for the 2002 primary.

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Catch up on this year’s election coverage in previous editions of More To The Story’s Old North State Update and find more recent 2026 elections coverage at the North State Journal.



