Four years after the pandemic locked down the country, there was very little acknowledgement by elected officials and the media.

North Carolina’s first identified case came on March 3, 2020. Just weeks earlier, NC Governor Roy Cooper had established the “COVID-19 taskforce” to deal with the possibility of an impending pandemic.

On March 10, Cooper issued executive order 116, a statewide state of emergency order that would last for 888 days.

Four days later, through executive order 117, the state was locked down and schools were closed to “limit the spread” of COVID-19.

And life would irrevocably change for every man, woman and child in the state.

For my family, it was a time of quickly changing emotions from sadness, to anger, to resignation, and the whole gamut one might think of when being literally caged in one’s own home.

And we, as a family have not forgotten. Nor should the state or the country for that matter.

More To The Story

Veteran reporter John Stossel had a similar thought about not forgetting the pandemic and has a video titled, “Covid - don't let them off the hook.”

The video’s description reads, “4 years ago, we were told we had “15 days to slow the spread.” Covid’s "15 days" turned into years, and the loss of our freedoms increased. It’s important we don’t forget what happened.”

It’s 6 minutes and 42 seconds long. Give it your time: